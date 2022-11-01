Lifestyle News

Los Cabos is known as "the marlin capital of the world."

The 42nd Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing world tournament wrapped up three days of offshore sportfishing on Saturday in Los Cabos, with a total purse valued at U.S. $11.5 million. The annual event broke international records by awarding the largest amount ever in a single sportfishing tournament.

At the closing ceremony, Wayne Bisbee, son of late founder Bob Bisbee, announced that for the second time in the tournament’s 42 years, three checks each exceeding US $1 million would be handed out.

219 teams competed in the event, the largest of its kind in the world. The winning “El Mexicano” team took home U.S. $3.5 million after angler Adrián Ponce de León (from Veracruz) caught a 461-pound blue marlin on the last day of the tournament.

Dion Beckne, who caught a 449-pound blue marlin aboard the boat “Happy Ending,” claimed second place with a check for U.S. $2.5 million. Finally, a check for U.S. $1.5 million went out to Team R.V. Rentals for a 344-pound blue marlin caught by angler Michael Ciardullo on board “Vida Loca.”

Known as the marlin capital of the world, Cabo San Lucas has been home to the tournament since it started in 1982. At the time, six boats competed for a U.S. $10,000 prize in a small event organized by Bob Bisbee, who used the contest to promote a tackle store he owned on Balboa Island in California.

Bob Bisbee passed away early in 2018 at the age of 85, but his family has built on his legacy. With Wayne Bisbee in charge, they currently produce three tournaments: Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore in Buenavista, which takes place every July, the Los Cabos Offshore Charity Tournament and the Black & Blue tournament every October in Cabo San Lucas.

With reports from Bisbees News, Big Fish and Mexico Daily Post