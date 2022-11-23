Harry Styles brings ‘Love on Tour’ to Mexico

Lifestyle News

The former One Direction band member had planned a 2020 Mexico tour which was cancelled due to COVID-19

After two successful concerts in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Harry Styles’ next stop on his ongoing “Love on Tour” concert tour is Mexico City, where he will give two performances on the nights of Nov. 24 and 25.

With Foro Sol as his stage, Harry Styles will promote his second and third studio albums, “Fine Line” and “Harry’s House”, after having been forced to cancel in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

After starting his tour in the U.S., the British singer has changed his set list twice because in mid-May he released the acclaimed album “Harry’s House”.

Among the songs to be performed in Foro Sol are hits “Daydreaming”, “Golden” and “Adore You”.

Harry wearing the Mexican flag and blowing kisses at #LoveOnTourMonterrey 🇲🇽🫶🏽 (via https://t.co/KzSQ2Oqay0) pic.twitter.com/ekPDRXld7d — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) November 23, 2022

Although Harry Styles is known for wearing extravagant outfits with lots of sequins and feathers in his concerts, some fans expressed great disappointment after seeing him in a red and white striped shirt with straight-cut pants.

The tour, which started in Las Vegas in September 2021, will see its last concert in the RCF Reggio Emilia Arena, Italy, in July 2023.

With reports from Info Bae