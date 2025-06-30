Conafor reports Tecate blaze is 75% contained after 15 days of wildfire

Wildfires have ravaged the border municipality of Tecate in Baja California, as firefighters enter their 15th consecutive day battling to extinguish the blaze.

The fire, which has now spread to over 16,000 hectares, started on June 16 in the Guadalajara 2 community of Tecate, a municipality of approximately 100,000.

The epicenter of the fires is in the town of La Rumorosa, where dozens of houses have been damaged or destroyed by the fires.

Thousands of native trees and plants across the region have also been destroyed, and many animals have died as they were unable to escape the rapid advance of the wildfires.

The National Forestry Commission (Conafor) reported on Sunday that approximately 75% of the blaze was deemed under control and 50% extinguished, though the risk of further spread will depend heavily on weather conditions over the coming days.

Temperatures in the Mexicali area, which borders Tecate, are expected to reach between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius this week.

Baja California has deployed more than 250 firefighters from the state and other parts of the country to contain the fires. Two helicopters were also assigned to the efforts over the weekend, according to a report issued by Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda on Sunday.

The government of Tecate issued a pre-evacuation warning for La Rumorosa, which has around 2,000 residents, as well as Rancho Ramírez, Bosques del Cóndor, Rancho Tierra Prometida, Rancho La Mesa Colorada, Ejido Cuarzo Rosa and nearby communities.

“This preventive measure aims to safeguard the safety of residents in the face of the risk posed by the fire, which continues to be combated by emergency services from all three levels of government,” the municipal government stated.

Local authorities urged people to consider pets and farm animals in evacuation plans. They asked that people stay informed and take preventive measures, such as preparing emergency supplies, including water, non-perishable food, flashlights, a first-aid kit and important documents.

Temporary shelters have been set up at the La Rumorosa Funeral Home and the DIF Community Center in El Hongo, in the Luis Echeverría neighborhood.

Air quality in the region has also worsened due to the fires, with children and the elderly most at risk.

With reports from Debate, La Jornada, Reforma and AFN Tijuana