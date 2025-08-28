Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez make a stop at Frida Kahlo’s house in Coyoacán

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sánchez made their first public appearance since a deeply personal family loss, captured by paparazzi and saluted by onlookers on Wednesday in the quaint Mexico City borough of Coyoacán.

A month after stirring up controversy with an extravagant three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Bezos and Sánchez strolled through the historic Casa Azul, aka the Frida Kahlo Museum.

The newlyweds’ visit to Mexico comes shortly after the death of Bezos’ mother on Aug. 14, with the celebrity news magazine ¡Hola! describing the sightseeing trip as “the perfect backdrop” and “a getaway for healing and reconnection.”

Afterward, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted in the Handshake Speakeasy, described as the world’s best bar, in the Zona Rosa neighborhood of the capital.

While the couple sought to keep a low profile during their brief appearance in Coyoacán, they did not go unnoticed, and the media acquired exclusive images of their visit.

The newspaper Excelsior reported that despite the considerable security measures, “Jeff and Lauren appeared relaxed, smiling and very friendly to those who recognized them and approached to greet them.”

Reports made much of the attire the celebrity couple was wearing as they waited in line at the museum. “Bezos went for a low-key, classic style with a fitted black polo shirt paired with blue jeans, finished off with sleek aviator sunglasses,” wrote ¡Hola!, while Sánchez “wore a white halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and subtle lace-like texture that highlighted her figure.”

The online newspaper Tiempo reported that the couple arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday night and planned to visit the archaeological ruins of Teotihuacan northeast of the capital on Thursday before flying off to a beach destination.

With reports from Excelsior, ¡Hola!, El Financiero and Tiempo