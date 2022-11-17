Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list includes 12 in Mexico

Lifestyle News

Chef Enrique Olvera's emblematic Mexico City restaurant was the top-ranked in the country.

At the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards on Tuesday in Mérida, Yucatán, 12 out of the 50 best restaurants are Mexican.

Pujol, by renowned chef Enrique Olvera, in Mexico City, comes in as the best restaurant in Mexico and the 7th in Latin America. Widely recognized for its stellar Mole Madre, the awards credit chef Enrique Olvera for having put Mexico on the gastronomic map.

Following Pujol is Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California. Taking the seat as the 16th best restaurant, the awards recognized it for showcasing the “taste of Baja through experimental menus and good wine.”

Awarded for serving the flavors of Mexico “without boundaries,” Le Chique in Cancún is the third best restaurant in Mexico and the 17th in Latin America.

These are the Mexican restaurants that made the 50 Best list:

Pujol in Mexico City ranked 7th out of 50.

Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe ranked 16th.

Le Chique in Cancún ranked 17th.

Villa Torel in Ensenada ranked 18th.

Sud 777 in Mexico City ranked 23rd.

Máximo Bistrot in Mexico City ranked 28th.

Arca in Tulum ranked 29th.

Pangea in Monterrey ranked 34th.

Rosetta in Mexico City ranked 37th.

Alcalde in Guadalajara ranked 41st.

La Docena in Guadalajara ranked 42nd.

Quintonil in Mexico City ranked 43rd.

In the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards that took place in London back in July, Pujol was recognized as the 5th best restaurant in the world.

With reports from Latin America’s 50 Best