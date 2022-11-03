Mérida to host Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards

Culture News

A dish from Manzanilla restaurant in Ensenada, which is a runner up in the 51-100 awards list

The city will also host the first "Flavors of Yucatán" festival from Nov. 11-13, showcasing regional cuisine and chefs.

Mérida will be host to the 10th annual Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on Nov. 15. The event will bring together chefs and restaurateurs in-person for the first time since 2019 to showcase the fine dining scene in Latin America.

The 2021 top 50 list had 11 restaurants located in Mexico, including Pujol in Mexico City, Corazón de Tierra in Valle de Guadalupe and Chique in Cancún.

The voting panel includes 300 anonymous chefs, restaurant industry experts and food writers who nominate 10 restaurants where they had their best dining experiences in the last 18 months.

The 50 Best’s signature thought-leadership forum, known as #50BestTalks, will also take the stage as part of the program on Nov. 14.

This year’s theme of Cocina Consciente (Conscious Cooking) will bring together leaders in the industry to discuss working conditions, environmental and economic sustainability, healthier food, and ethical sourcing practices.

In the days leading up to the awards event, the city will also host the first edition of the Festival Sabores de Yucatán (Flavors of Yucatán festival), which will take place Nov. 11-13.

From wine and food tastings to masterclasses by renowned chefs, the festival aspires to be a “world-class event that year after year, attracts important chefs, cooks and traditional cooks, gastronomic leaders, critics, journalists and investors, to get to know the state’s gastronomic scene,” according to Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Minister of Tourism Development for Yucatán.

With reports from La Jornada Maya and The World’s 50 Best.