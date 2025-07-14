Monday, July 14, 2025
Mexican cycling star Isaac del Toro conquers Tour of Austria

Isaac del Toro, Tour of Austria
Thanks to Del Toro’s hat trick at the Tour of Austria, UAE leads all racing teams with 61 stage wins this season. (Isaac del Toro/Instagram)

Mexico’s newest sports hero — 21-year-old cyclist Isaac del Toro — rode to victory in Austria on Sunday, adding gold to the silver he collected in his impressive Giro d’Italia debut.

The Baja California native won three of the five stages at the 74th Tour of Austria, finishing first with a time of 17 hours, 51 minutes and 18 seconds. Del Toro took home 7,650 euros (US $8,930) in prize money.

“I’m very happy,” Del Toro said, “[and grateful] for all the support the team provided to help me win this Tour.” 

Del Toro, a member of the celebrated UAE Emirates road bicycle racing team, completed the 714.2-kilometer race with a 29-second lead over Ireland’s Archie Ryan. UAE teammate Rafael Majka finished third, another 18 seconds back.

Thanks to Del Toro’s hat trick, UAE leads all racing teams with 61 stage wins this season. That’s almost double the 33 wins of the second-placed team, Lidl-Trek, while Soudal-QuickStep is third with 26 victories.

Cycling News called Del Toro a “rising star” after he powered to victory in Stage 4, a 117.3-km ride through the Alps from Innsbruck to Kühtai that featured climbs equivalent to 3,500 meters (11,483 feet).

“The Mexican is already a stage racing force to be reckoned with, and he’s proving that at the lower-ranked Tour of Austria, where he and UAE have totally dominated the race so far,” wrote Cycling News’ Dani Ostanek.

Isaac del Toro: Second at the Giro d’Italia, first in the hearts of Mexicans

Sunday’s victory was his third stage win in a row after Del Toro broke the tape five seconds ahead of Andrew August of Ineos Grenadiers on Friday. He won Stage 2 when he pipped August to the line after a 142.1-km climb from Bischofshofen to St. Johann Alpendorf.

Del Toro, who made his professional debut in January 2024, made headlines in mid-May when he took the lead of the Giro d’Italia, wearing the pink jersey from Stage 9 through Stage 19.

The youngster faltered on Stage 20, outgunned by Simon Yates of Visma Lease-a-bike, finishing 3 minutes, 56 seconds back. Still, Del Toro, the youngest rider to finish on the podium since 1940, completed the race wearing the white jersey awarded to the top young rider (25 or younger).

Though the Tour of Austria lacks the global spotlight of the Tour de France, Del Toro’s triumph there, combined with his victory at Milano-Torino in March, has set the bar high 

“He is a phenomenon and that’s for sure,” said UAE team manager Mauro Gianetti in May. UAE has Del Toro under contract through 2029.

With reports from Infobae, El Imparcial, El Universal and IDL Pro Cycling

