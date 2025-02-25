Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Acapulco’s Mexican Open begins with return of floating tennis court

MND Staff
Aerial view of a regulation sized tennis court set up on wooden pallets, floating in the ocean and a man and a woman playing a match on the court.
The floating tennis court featured the U.S.' Frances Tiafoe and Denmark's Holger Rune playing an exhibition match in Acapulco's Santa Lucia Bay. (Abierto Mexicano de Tenis/X)

The 32nd edition of the Mexican Open, also dubbed ATP 500 Acapulco, kicked off this weekend with an exhibition match on an eyecatching floating court in Acapulco Bay.

Professional men’s tennis players Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune participated in the match, the first time in a decade that the tournament has featured a floating exhibition match in Acapulco’s Pacific waters.

Two male tennis players on the same team in a doubles match in the 2025 Mexican Open in Acapulco. They are on a hard court, reaching with their racquets toward the same tennis ball flying in the air toward them.
Tournament play began Monday in the city’s GNP Arena with Round 1 of the Doubles championship. (Mexican Open)

Guerrero Tourism Minister Simón Quiñones Orozco noted that this type of event strengthens the state’s ability to promote Acapulco as a high-level sporting event venue.

“We’re very happy […] and confident that we will exceed all expectations for the Mexican Open,” Quiñones said. “The event is going well, and we will attract the attention of those who still have doubts about coming to Acapulco.”

The resort city was severely damaged after Hurricane Otis hit the area in October 2023

“We want to show that Acapulco is recovering,” Quiñones said. This year’s edition of the tournament — organized by Mextenis in collaboration with the Guerrero government — promises innovative facilities.

The Mexican Open began Monday and will run through Saturday. It will see five of the Top 15 players in the world among its competitors, among them No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev and No. 4-ranked Taylor Fritz.

Local authorities estimate that the tournament will bring an income of 550 million pesos (US $26.8 million) to the state. 

With reports from Milenio

