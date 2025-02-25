Acapulco’s Mexican Open begins with return of floating tennis court

The 32nd edition of the Mexican Open, also dubbed ATP 500 Acapulco, kicked off this weekend with an exhibition match on an eyecatching floating court in Acapulco Bay.

Professional men’s tennis players Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune participated in the match, the first time in a decade that the tournament has featured a floating exhibition match in Acapulco’s Pacific waters.

Guerrero Tourism Minister Simón Quiñones Orozco noted that this type of event strengthens the state’s ability to promote Acapulco as a high-level sporting event venue.

“We’re very happy […] and confident that we will exceed all expectations for the Mexican Open,” Quiñones said. “The event is going well, and we will attract the attention of those who still have doubts about coming to Acapulco.”

The resort city was severely damaged after Hurricane Otis hit the area in October 2023.

“We want to show that Acapulco is recovering,” Quiñones said. This year’s edition of the tournament — organized by Mextenis in collaboration with the Guerrero government — promises innovative facilities.

The Mexican Open began Monday and will run through Saturday. It will see five of the Top 15 players in the world among its competitors, among them No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev and No. 4-ranked Taylor Fritz.

Local authorities estimate that the tournament will bring an income of 550 million pesos (US $26.8 million) to the state.

With reports from Milenio