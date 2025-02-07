A Valentines guide to Mexico City’s hottest lingerie boutiques

Spicy. Tantalizing. Bold. Steamy. If you thought I was referring to Mexico’s seductive cuisine, you’re clearly not looking at the calendar. Valentine’s Day is hurtling toward us at breakneck speed. For those hankering to kick things up a notch after a romantic rooftop dinner with your honey, our latest list of lusty delights and satin surprises are sure to fulfill that fantasy.

Not that a partner is necessary to don these treasures on V-Day. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating your truest love — you — by slipping on a lacy number, popping a bottle of bubbly, and binging on rom-coms and Mexican chocolate truffles while friends text you about their uneventful Bumble dates on arguably the most awkward evening of the year.

So whether you’re shopping for a special someone, surprising your Galentines, or treating yourself to some self-love, these boutiques promise to wrap you in comfort, confidence, and a healthy dose of “caliente.” So pucker up, buttercup – it’s time to fall in love with lingerie, Mexico City style.

Farfalla Lingerie

Located in Cuahtémoc at a dangerously close distance to Churrería El Moro — who does that? — this women-owned, LGBTQ+ friendly shop has an always-changing window display and same-day delivery. They specialize in premium fabrics and modern cuts, focusing on comfort and confidence-boosting designs. Whether you’re in the market for a flirty school girl number, a lacy nightie or very fitted men’s boxer briefs in a variety of colors and patterns from collaborator Mundo Unico, odds are it’s in store at Farfalla.



Calle Río Lerma 165 B, Cuauhtémoc, Cuauhtémoc

Intimamente Citlali

Bodacious bods, rejoice! There’s finally an undergarment shop that caters to your curves. Intimamente Citlali is an entrepreneur-owned, appointment-only lingerie shop with a wide range of sexy yet practical sets. The store’s hashtag #lamagiaestadentrodeti — #TheMagicIsInsideYou — promotes self-confidence amongst the women who wear its wares.



Circunvalación 505, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

ERIK MAR

If delicate, lacy lingerie sounds more boring than watching grass grow, stop what you’re doing and head to ERIK MAR, a Zona Rosa staple for a quarter century. Within its walls is aphrodisiacal attire to satisfy the most peculiar of palates. Surprise your honey as the sexy superhero or passionate priest you truly are beneath the everyday garb and make this Valentine’s Day outshine any other.



Londres 106 Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Be Meow

A well-rounded selection of unmentionables for all body types and tastes, Be Meow’s collection runs the gamut from sheer to shiny, corsets to clips, to a line of barely-there Disney princess delicates. With more than 2,000 clients offering feedback, their reviews are both abundant and stellar, and prices surprisingly reasonable for the quality promised.

Monterrey 8, Local 2, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Yamamay

Before spiraling into a Valentine’s panic over Victoria’s Secret’s absence in Mexico City, know that there’s a very viable alternative. Located in the upscale Polanco district, Yamamay blends Italian elegance with contemporary design and features an extensive collection of lingerie, swimwear and loungewear that encompasses comfortable and sexy. Yamamay’s designs feature eco-friendly materials and cutting-edge technology, and the brand is dedicated to enhancing and supporting the natural forms of a woman’s body.

Avenida Presidente Masaryk 336, Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo

Marika Vera

In 2010, the first true designer line of lingerie in Mexico City opened with a store with a collection of 100 percent silk intimates. As the brand grew, so did their offerings, and today Marika Vera is the go-to for fashion-forward customers looking for trousers and blazers to pair with the company’s line of sensual bodysuits. Their collections feature bold, contemporary styles that celebrate femininity and self-expression and encourage a sex-positive perspective for women all over the world. Check out the erotic shop for something simple yet seductive to unveil on Valentine’s.



Guanajuato 131, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Proyecto República

Celebrate love while supporting this made-in-Latin America brand that specializes in high-end, unconventional everything. If at all possible, weave your way past the curious jewelry and one-of-a-kind knitwear to their lingerie section. Proyecto República’s unique, artisanal approach to women’s intimates and bra and panty design sets them apart, offering customers one-of-a-kind items crafted with attention to detail and quality. Most pieces are designed by Colombian designer Suki Cohen, who uses women as her muse to create fresh and seductive underthings.

Avenida Yucatan 96, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc

Armario Obscuro

This little hidden gem in La Juárez offers a curated selection of lingerie that’s equal parts provocative and elegant. The wide selection includes daring dresses — think Bianca Censori at this year’s Grammys — and full-body fishnets, guaranteed to spice up your Valentine’s Day. Nationwide shipping is available with Armario Obscuro, making it easy for anyone in Mexico to indulge in their seductive side.



Nápoles 79, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

All Handmade

All Handmade is an online-only lingerie shop based in CDMX that ships nationwide. They specialize in bespoke, handmade intimate pieces, allowing customers to order custom-fitted items tailored to their specific measurements and preferences. Classic and sexy with enough practicality that you could wear it any time of year, this is your go-to line when stocking up on gifts for a Galentine’s party.

Brujas y Puntadas

Another online-only lingerie shop, Brujas y Puntadas focuses proudly on crafting handmade pieces with knitted elements while adhering to environmentally friendly practices. Everything about their line is incredibly feminine, with frills and flowers, bows and buttons, and looks exactly like the set you want to slip into while lounging around the house, sipping tea and reading a good romance novel. Alone.

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.