Heartbreak at home: ‘Checo’ Pérez finishes in last place at Mexico City Grand Prix

Mexican Formula 1 racer Sergio “Checo” Pérez had a rough weekend in Mexico City.

The Guadalajara native finished dead last among the 17 cars that completed Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix, adding to rumors about his future on the Red Bull Racing team.

According to the racing website Planet F1, Pérez blamed brake problems for the poor pace during qualifying, setting him up to start Sunday’s race in 18th place. “This has been a complicated week. My worst Mexican Grand Prix ever,” Pérez said after the race. “I’ve always said my dream is to win in Mexico and I’ll be back to try again next year.”

Though Pérez wants to return to the Hermanos Rodríguez track next year, he might have to find a new team.

Despite the awful qualifying session that saw him start 18th on the grid, Pérez began the race in promising fashion, overcoming a 5-second penalty for a false start before moving into 11th place. Then disaster struck on the 18th lap of the 71-lap race.

As the fast-charging Mexican battled to pass New Zealand rookie Liam Lawson, driving for Red Bull’s sister outfit Racing Bulls, for 10th place, Lawson cut off his attempt to zip by on the inside at Turn 4. Pérez maneuvered around him on the outside of Turn 5, but Lawson made contact with Checo’s car, damaging the bodywork and knocking him out of contention.

Pérez’s poor performance saw Red Bull drop to third place in the Constructors Standings.

Lawson apologizes for inappropriate gesture

After the side-by-side battle on the 18th lap that left Checo’s car damaged, Lawson — tipped to replace Pérez at Red Bull Racing next year — flipped his middle finger at the Mexican as he surged ahead.

After the race, the Racing Bulls pilot apologized, saying his gesture came in the heat of the moment.

“It wasn’t my intention [to have an incident], but I did try and leave space in Turn 4,” Lawson said. “I would have thought he would leave me space in Turn 5, but obviously not.”

In response, Pérez called Lawson, who finished in 16th place, “an idiot.”

Checo’s future at Red Bull hangs in the balance

Despite finishing third in the 2021 and 2022 Drivers championship, Red Bull boss Christian Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko have been disappointed with Checo’s performance this season. Pérez currently sits in eighth place and his poor form this season is the major reason Red Bull has tumbled in the Constructors Standings.

Last week, Marko said Checo’s position with Red Bull was secure, but Sunday’s result has stirred up the rumor mill once again. Pundit Ralf Schumacher told Planet F1 he believes Red Bull will drop Pérez from the team before the end of the season.

After Saturday’s qualifying, Planet F1 reported that Marko complained that the hoped-for “upturn” that Red Bull hoped to see from Pérez “has unfortunately not materialized.”

Horner was not so forgiving. “Checo again has had a horrible weekend,” Horner said, according to the news site Motorsport Week. “He knows Formula 1 is a results-based business.”

According to Motorsport Week, Horner would not guarantee that Pérez’s spot on the team was safe.

With reports from Planet F1, N+, Motorsport Week, Sports Illustrated, Infobae and El Financiero