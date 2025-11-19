New Porsche driving center near Mexico City lets you test luxury sports cars on a F1-quality track

Mexico has just become home to the first Porsche Driving Center in Latin America, marking a new milestone for the brand in the region and an opportunity for drivers to feel what it’s like to get behind the wheel of one of the most revered automotive brands in the world.

Located in the Mexico Drive Resort, a world-class automotive complex near Mexico City, halfway between its western limits and the México state capital of Toluca, the center features a high-performance 4-kilometer track that combines technical curves, challenging straightaways and elevation changes that allow drivers to explore every nuance of Porsche performance.

“The Porsche Driving Center Mexico is an incredible platform that brings the Porsche DNA closer to people throughout Latin America,” said Brazilian Felipe Nasr, official Porsche driver since 2022 and member of the Porsche Penske Motorsport team, at the recent inauguration ceremony of Porsche’s new center. “It’s not just about driving fast, but about understanding what makes these cars so special.”

The track was designed by the Formula 1 go-to architect Hermann Tilke, who has also created F1 circuits such as the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, among others.

Besides allowing visitors to test Porsche’s sport and electric vehicles, the center offers hospitality areas, meeting rooms, a dedicated fleet of cars and courses for all levels. It hosts Porsche club meetings as well as open days for the general public.

As part of the inauguration event, the center hosted the Porsche World Road Show 2025, bringing together customers, enthusiasts and specialized media from Mexico and other Latin American and Caribbean countries to drive the entire range of cars on the Mexico Drive Resort track.

Porsche officially arrived in Mexico in 2001, when the first models were sold in the country. But the brand’s connection with Mexico dates to the early 1950s, when the now legendary Carrera Panamericana was run along the recently inaugurated Panamerican Highway, 3,507 high-speed kilometers (2,178 miles) from the U.S. border to the Guatemalan border. In fact, the Porsche 911 Carrera model owes its name to that race.

Mexico News Daily