Trouble for El Tri: Coach Aguirre pelted with object following 2-0 loss to Honduras

Mexico’s “El Tri” men’s soccer team has their backs against the wall after a listless 2-0 loss to Honduras on Friday in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series.

Honduras scored two second-half goals and will try to protect the advantage in the second-leg match at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, México state, on Tuesday.

Javier Aguirre se llevó un fuerte golpe con una lata de cerveza lanzada desde las gradas lo que provocó que se le abriera la cabeza y terminara sangrando

To add injury to insult, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was hit in the head with an object thrown from the stands after the match.

The bloodied manager shrugged off the incident in the post-game media session, but the sport’s ruling body FIFA condemned the attack. Concacaf, the regional governing body, announced it is carrying out an investigation.

In a statement, the Honduras Football Association (FFH) said it “regrets the isolated actions of a small group of fans,” but claimed Aguirre was partly to blame, according to Goal.com.

“[T]he FFH categorically rejects the words, obnoxious gestures and provocative attitudes on the part of the coach of the Mexican national team, who insulted and provoked the Honduran fans from the beginning of the match.”

On the field in San Pedro Sula, El Tri started slow, before enjoying lengthier possessions. However, the team lacked decisiveness and precision — errant passes and overdribbling were among Mexico’s most common mistakes — failing to effectively probe the Honduras defense.

Mexico was woefully inefficient in its offensive third and rarely carried the ball into Honduras’ box. Indeed, El Tri managed a meager four shots on goal, none of which caused Catracho goalie Edrick Menjivar any worry.

Aguirre’s line-up decisions also raised eyebrows in just his fifth game as coach since taking over for Jaime Lozano, who was fired in July.

The veteran manager — now in his third stint as coach of El Tri — utilized the aging Guillermo Ochoa in goal, moved right-footed center-back César Montes to the left side and inserted Israel Reyes as his partner in place of the injured Johan Vásquez. Aguirre also started Julián Quiñones at right wing whereas the five-time Liga MX champion has typically played on the left side.

¡Ya entrenamos en el Nemesio Diez!

Mexico will again face Honduras on Tuesday night at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, México state.

Playing out of the back, Montes stubbed his clearance, sending the ball right to Edwin Rodríguez who fired on goal from 22 meters. Ochoa blocked the low shot, but coughed up the rebound, bundling it right to Luis Palma who thumped it past the prone goalie.

In minute 83, Montes unsuccessfully chased a play into the Honduras half and the hosts took advantage of the gaping hole he left in the middle of Mexico’s back line.

The result is identical to last year’s quarterfinal when Mexico came home from Honduras with a 2-0 deficit. In the return match at Estadio Azteca, El Tri forced overtime with a late goal by Edson Álvarez then won the ensuing penalty shootout.

