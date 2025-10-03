Friday, October 3, 2025
What’s on in Guadalajara and Lake Chapala in October?

Plaza de la Liberacion, Guadalajara
There's always something going on in Guadalajara, and that's especially true this October. (Unsplash/Roman Lopez)

For many, October is Halloween month. But for tapatíos (residents of Guadalajara), it is the Palenque season at the traditional Fiestas de Octubre.

Beyond this yearly event, October also brings to Guadalajara, Mexico’s most successful musical show (Mentiras), a dedicated fair to prepare yourself for Day of the Dead, live performances, children’s festivals and more. Let’s dive right in!

Visit Fiestas Patronales in Chapala 

Fiestas Patronales Chapala
Chapala’s patron saint, St. Francis, is honored with a nine-day novena as part of annual celebrations. (Facebook)

As in most of Mexico, each town has its own saint and patron saint. In Chapala, residents celebrate the town’s patron, Saint Francis, with a nine-day novena between September and October. Each day is sponsored by a different group of residents, such as gardeners, merchants, bricklayers, truck drivers and more. Expect daily parades, music and food stalls in public areas every day as part of this folkloric celebration. 

Dates: Sep. 26 – Oct. 4

Location: Parroquia de San Francisco and surrounding public streets

Cost: Free

Take the family to Festival Papirolas

Papirolas
Kids can take a fun and exciting journey to the past during the 30th annual Papirolas Festival. (Papirolas)

Children and teenagers will enjoy Papirolas, a creative, multicultural and educational festival that’s become one of the city’s most beloved events. Back for its 30th edition, this year’s theme is “Journey to the Past,” so attendees can expect a display of four thematic pavilions with engaging activities, exploring the Scientific and Cultural Revolution, Great Civilizations, Giants and Life in Prehistory and Living Roots.

Dates: Oct. 1 – 5

Location: Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas y el Pabellón Cultural Universitario de Guadalajara

Cost: 100 pesos

See standup comedy with Daniel Sosa

Daniel Sosa
Daniel Sosa will be performing his latest comedy show, “Dilema,” in Guadalajara on Oct. 2. (Teatro Diana)

Mexican comedian Daniel Sosa will bring his new stand-up comedy show “Dilema” to Guadalajara, as part of an extensive national tour across 15 cities. The show explores the dilemmas of everyday life as a young adult, with Sosa’s characteristic dry humor and witty observations about Mexican culture. An ideal show for anyone looking to improve their Spanish skills and Mexican humor. 

Date: Oct. 2

Location: Teatro Diana. Av. 16 de Septiembre 710. Col. Centro.

Cost: Starting at 280 pesos

Go to a mariachi concert 

El Mariachi Real Axixic
El Mariachi Real Axixic brings mariachi magic to the shores of Lake Chapala. (Facebook)

The quaint town of Ajijic, on the shores of Lake Chapala, is set to host an authentic Mexican regional music concert. Featuring El Mariachi Real Axixic, expect an innovative performance that blends traditional mariachi music with the sound of an electric guitar and a sax. 

Date: Oct. 3

Location: Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera. Carretera a Chapala-Jocotepec 168, Col. La Floresta, Ajijic

Cost: Pre-sale at 300 pesos; general admission 400 pesos

Experience Fiestas de Octubre

Fiestas de Octubre
Some of Mexico’s biggest musical artists will be performing during the 60th edition of Fiestas de Octubre. (Fiestas de Octubre)

The iconic Fiestas de Octubre is back for its 60th edition. As usual, it will feature nightly concerts in palenque style (a circular and intimate round arena similar to a rodeo). This year’s lineup includes both national and international artists such as Zoé, Caifanes, Morat, Los Ángeles Azules, Carlos Vives, Natalia Jiménez and many more. During the day, attendees can enjoy a fair, rides, food stalls, exhibitions, and family-friendly shows and activities.

Dates: Oct. 3 – Nov. 4

Location: Auditorio Benito Juárez. Av. Mariano Barcenas s/n. Col. Auditorio, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 60 pesos   

Attend a cardboard fair ahead of Day of the Dead

Feria del Cartón, Guadalajara
The annual Feria del Cartón is a highlight in Guadalajara’s Morelos Park. (Gobierno de Guadalajara)

The Guadalajara Cardboard Fair is one of the city’s most iconic traditions, held annually in Morelos Park in preparation for the Day of the Dead season. At the fair, you’ll find various crafts and typical products for altars, including sugar and chocolate skulls, pan de muerto, marigold flowers (natural and artificial), confetti, clay figures, cardboard Catrinas and more. 

Dates: Oct. 7 – Nov. 4

Location: Morelos Park. Calles Independencia and Juan Manuel, Col. Centro.

Cost: Free

Try out an immersive experience

Creative Immersive Experience, Guadalajara
Down Under visits Guadalajara courtesy of an Immersive art installation about life in Australia. (Guadalajara Secreta)

Interactive art installation “The Creature Immersive Experience” will arrive in Guadalajara this month, all the way from Australia. The experience seeks to immerse visitors in Australian habitats through real-time projections and systems that respond to audience movement, inviting them to understand humanity’s relationship with nature. 

Dates: Oct. 7 – 10

Location: Sala 4 del Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas. Anillo Perif. Nte. Manuel Gómez Morín 1695, Rinconada de La Azalea, Belenes Nte., Zapopan.

Cost: 250 pesos 

Watch a tango show 

Forever Tango
Luis Bravo’s “Forever Tango” has been thrilling audiences for 35 years, and will again in Zapopan on Oct. 9. (SuperBoletos)

If you like Latin-American rhythms, you’ll probably enjoy “Forever Tango,” a show created and directed by Argentinean Luis Bravo. The show, which has conquered international audiences for 35 years, offers an intense Buenos Aires dance experience with 11 live musicians and 14 international dancers.  

Date: Oct. 9

Location: Teatro Galerías. Avenida Lápizlazuli 2986, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 500 pesos

Get tickets for ‘Mentiras,’ Mexico’s most successful musical

Smash hit musical “Mentiras,” the most successful in Mexico’s theatrical history, is coming to Zapopan. (Instagram)

Theater lovers will enjoy the legendary Mexican production “Mentiras the Musical,” which has been running for 16 years. The play is Mexico’s most successful musical theater show. The story follows four women from the 1980s who discover they all love the same man, weaving together humor, melodrama, and a collection of the era’s greatest hits.

Dates: Oct. 23 – 26

Location: Teatro Galerías. Avenida Lápizlazuli 2986, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 1,062 pesos 

See Chayanne perform

Chayanne
Iconic Chayanne is among the many exceptional performers visiting the greater Guadalajara area this month. (Auditorio Telmex)

Chayanne’s international tour “Bailemos Otra Vez” is coming to Zapopan, bringing iconic hits like “Torero,” “Baila Baila” and “Un Siglo Sin Ti.” With a career spanning over four decades, Chayanne has cemented his position as one of Latin America’s most beloved icons thanks to his charisma, exceptional dancing skills and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Date: Oct. 24

Location: Estadio 3 de Marzo, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 12,000 pesos 

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.

