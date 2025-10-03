What’s on in Guadalajara and Lake Chapala in October?

For many, October is Halloween month. But for tapatíos (residents of Guadalajara), it is the Palenque season at the traditional Fiestas de Octubre.

Beyond this yearly event, October also brings to Guadalajara, Mexico’s most successful musical show (Mentiras), a dedicated fair to prepare yourself for Day of the Dead, live performances, children’s festivals and more. Let’s dive right in!

Visit Fiestas Patronales in Chapala

As in most of Mexico, each town has its own saint and patron saint. In Chapala, residents celebrate the town’s patron, Saint Francis, with a nine-day novena between September and October. Each day is sponsored by a different group of residents, such as gardeners, merchants, bricklayers, truck drivers and more. Expect daily parades, music and food stalls in public areas every day as part of this folkloric celebration.

Dates: Sep. 26 – Oct. 4

Location: Parroquia de San Francisco and surrounding public streets

Cost: Free

Take the family to Festival Papirolas

Children and teenagers will enjoy Papirolas, a creative, multicultural and educational festival that’s become one of the city’s most beloved events. Back for its 30th edition, this year’s theme is “Journey to the Past,” so attendees can expect a display of four thematic pavilions with engaging activities, exploring the Scientific and Cultural Revolution, Great Civilizations, Giants and Life in Prehistory and Living Roots.

Dates: Oct. 1 – 5



Location: Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas y el Pabellón Cultural Universitario de Guadalajara



Cost: 100 pesos

See standup comedy with Daniel Sosa

Mexican comedian Daniel Sosa will bring his new stand-up comedy show “Dilema” to Guadalajara, as part of an extensive national tour across 15 cities. The show explores the dilemmas of everyday life as a young adult, with Sosa’s characteristic dry humor and witty observations about Mexican culture. An ideal show for anyone looking to improve their Spanish skills and Mexican humor.

Date: Oct. 2

Location: Teatro Diana. Av. 16 de Septiembre 710. Col. Centro.

Cost: Starting at 280 pesos

Go to a mariachi concert

The quaint town of Ajijic, on the shores of Lake Chapala, is set to host an authentic Mexican regional music concert. Featuring El Mariachi Real Axixic, expect an innovative performance that blends traditional mariachi music with the sound of an electric guitar and a sax.

Date: Oct. 3



Location: Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera. Carretera a Chapala-Jocotepec 168, Col. La Floresta, Ajijic



Cost: Pre-sale at 300 pesos; general admission 400 pesos

Experience Fiestas de Octubre

The iconic Fiestas de Octubre is back for its 60th edition. As usual, it will feature nightly concerts in palenque style (a circular and intimate round arena similar to a rodeo). This year’s lineup includes both national and international artists such as Zoé, Caifanes, Morat, Los Ángeles Azules, Carlos Vives, Natalia Jiménez and many more. During the day, attendees can enjoy a fair, rides, food stalls, exhibitions, and family-friendly shows and activities.

Dates: Oct. 3 – Nov. 4



Location: Auditorio Benito Juárez. Av. Mariano Barcenas s/n. Col. Auditorio, Zapopan



Cost: Starting at 60 pesos

Attend a cardboard fair ahead of Day of the Dead

The Guadalajara Cardboard Fair is one of the city’s most iconic traditions, held annually in Morelos Park in preparation for the Day of the Dead season. At the fair, you’ll find various crafts and typical products for altars, including sugar and chocolate skulls, pan de muerto, marigold flowers (natural and artificial), confetti, clay figures, cardboard Catrinas and more.

Dates: Oct. 7 – Nov. 4

Location: Morelos Park. Calles Independencia and Juan Manuel, Col. Centro.

Cost: Free

Try out an immersive experience

Interactive art installation “The Creature Immersive Experience” will arrive in Guadalajara this month, all the way from Australia. The experience seeks to immerse visitors in Australian habitats through real-time projections and systems that respond to audience movement, inviting them to understand humanity’s relationship with nature.

Dates: Oct. 7 – 10

Location: Sala 4 del Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas. Anillo Perif. Nte. Manuel Gómez Morín 1695, Rinconada de La Azalea, Belenes Nte., Zapopan.

Cost: 250 pesos

Watch a tango show

If you like Latin-American rhythms, you’ll probably enjoy “Forever Tango,” a show created and directed by Argentinean Luis Bravo. The show, which has conquered international audiences for 35 years, offers an intense Buenos Aires dance experience with 11 live musicians and 14 international dancers.

Date: Oct. 9

Location: Teatro Galerías. Avenida Lápizlazuli 2986, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 500 pesos

Get tickets for ‘Mentiras,’ Mexico’s most successful musical

Theater lovers will enjoy the legendary Mexican production “Mentiras the Musical,” which has been running for 16 years. The play is Mexico’s most successful musical theater show. The story follows four women from the 1980s who discover they all love the same man, weaving together humor, melodrama, and a collection of the era’s greatest hits.

Dates: Oct. 23 – 26

Location: Teatro Galerías. Avenida Lápizlazuli 2986, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 1,062 pesos

See Chayanne perform

Chayanne’s international tour “Bailemos Otra Vez” is coming to Zapopan, bringing iconic hits like “Torero,” “Baila Baila” and “Un Siglo Sin Ti.” With a career spanning over four decades, Chayanne has cemented his position as one of Latin America’s most beloved icons thanks to his charisma, exceptional dancing skills and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Date: Oct. 24

Location: Estadio 3 de Marzo, Zapopan

Cost: Starting at 12,000 pesos

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.