What’s On in Los Cabos in June

June ushers in the start of fishing tournament season in Los Cabos, with the Triple Crown of Fishing sponsored by watersports apparel giant Pelagic being the first major event in 2025, where anglers compete to catch the biggest billfish and other sought-after species. However, that’s one of only several events in which fishing, or Los Cabos’ other major sport, golf, is featured.

Acre is one of the standouts of San José del Cabo’s acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant scene and received a coveted Green Star from the Michelin Guide for its superb, sustainable cuisine. Cooking classes here thus offer plenty of knowledge — participants learn how to make ceviche, cheese enmoladas, and a dessert dish from scratch — but are only part of the experience. Guests also receive a welcome cocktail and a tour of the farm.

Date: Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Acre Resort, C. Rincón de las Ánimas S/N, Ánimas Bajas

Cost: 2,100 pesos per person

Here's To Life, performed live by Daline Jones, Diego Ramírez, Ivan Lee, Román Talavera

Watch this video on YouTube

There is only one person in Los Cabos for whom the term chanteuse leaps to mind. That would be Daline Jones, the esteemed jazz vocalist who, along with long-time musical partner pianist Diego Ramirez, has been headlining local bars and clubs for two decades. The best place to see them live is at Jazz on the Rocks at Sunset Point, where they appear every Wednesday during dinner hours.

Date: June 4, 11, 18, 25

Location: Jazz on the Rocks at Sunset Point, Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 6.5, Tourist Corridor

Cost: Restaurant purchases expected, with a US $12 cover to be seated in the picturesque Terrace Area

Art Walk is the most important recurring weekly cultural to-do in Los Cabos, and acclaimed local artist Ivan Guaderrama’s interactive gallery space is among the best places to experience this beloved, long-running event. Art Walk is seasonal, beginning each year in November and ending the following June, meaning the final four weekly Art Walks of the 2024–2025 season happen on Thursdays this month. Times for interactive exhibitions at Guaderrama’s gallery are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Dates: June 5, 12, 19, 26

Location: Gallery District in San José del Cabo

Cost: Free admission

Yes, country music in Cabo is a thing, and has been for decades. The 2025 Big Cabo Fest is proof, with Texas-style country music talent headlining four days of vacation fun at the RIU Palace Baja California. In addition to scheduled activities like the fishing rodeo, there’ll be live performances from singer-songwriters Roger Creager, Kevin Fowler, Jake Worthington, Django Walker, Matt Skinner, Wynn Williams, and more.

Dates: June 8 to 12

Location: Hotel RIU Palace Baja California, El Médano, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Accommodation packages started at US $1,139 but are already sold out

I love the bar at Viceroy Los Cabos, which I helped populate as an extra in the 2022 Alejandro Iñárritu film “Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades.” The beautifully designed outdoor watering hole remains spectacular under any circumstances, cinematic or otherwise. However, the cocktails will reach new heights when bartender Kevin Tocino from Aruba Day Drink Bar in Tijuana, ranked among The World’s 50 Best Bars, visits for a stint behind the bar in June.

Dates: June 12 to 15

Location: Viceroy Los Cabos, Zona Hotelera, San José del Cabo

Cost: Open to guests of the resort, rates start at US $500 per night

Junior Golf Tournaments

Watch this video on YouTube

The Future Champions Golf (FCG) series of Callaway-sponsored junior tournaments aims to produce the next generation of superstars. Four events will be held in Mexico this year, all providing qualifying spots to the 2025 World Junior Golf Championship. Last year, over 700 players from 36 countries competed in the series. Boys and girls ages 7 to 18 will play in age divisions on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Palmilla Golf Club, hoping to advance.

Dates: June 13 to 15

Location: Palmilla Golf Club, Carretera Transpeninsular Km 27.5, Tourist Corridor

Cost: US $365 entry fee

More country music is on tap in June courtesy of live performances from Texas country music artist Casey Donahew and Friends. The headliner will perform hits like He Ain’t a Cowboy and Drove Me to the Whiskey in a beachfront setting at a luxury resort on the Pacific Coast of Cabo San Lucas, with surprise guests (aka the “friends”) also performing during the five-day event.

Dates: June 15 to 19

Location: Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort & Spa, Cabo San Lucas

Cost: Accommodation packages begin at US $3,699

This event starts the fishing season in style with a non-traditional points system for billfish. Because all billfish are caught and released, those catches captured on video are assigned points relative to their value: black and blue marlin 300 points, striped marlin 100, and sailfish and spearfish 50. The other categories — tuna, dorado, and wahoo — are judged more traditionally. The biggest fish caught earn the biggest payouts.

Dates: June 19 to 22

Location: Boats leave from the Cabo San Lucas Marina

Cost: US $4,000 per team (6 anglers maximum); 93,000 all-in to include daily jackpots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stars & Stripes Tournament (@starsandstripestournament)

Single-day fishing and golf tournaments, plus nightly live performances, are why participants return to Los Cabos yearly. However, raising money for youth charities is the goal (over 60 million has been raised and donated since 1996). Michael Franti & Spearhead, Little Big Town, and OneRepublic are all scheduled to perform for the 2025 edition of the long-running event.

Dates: June 26 to 28

Location: Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, Carretera Transpeninsular 19.5, Tourist Corridor

Cost: US $13,750 for two guests, with upgrades available

Gin Condesa-based signature cocktails inspired by the themes of shamanism and tarot are in the cards when the artisanal Mexico City gin brand “takes over” Baja Beach by Mako at Solaz Resort Los Cabos. Music will be provided courtesy of a guest DJ, and a special menu will be available. Reservations are required for resort guests.

Date: June 27

Location: Solaz Resort Los Cabos, Carretera Transpeninsular Km 18.5, Tourist Corridor

Cost: Rates at the resort typically begin at around US $500 per night

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.