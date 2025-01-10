What’s on in Oaxaca in January?

After a month of saints’ days and festive celebrations throughout December, January is a more peaceful time to visit Oaxaca. With mild, breezy days and cool evenings, it is a great time to explore, take a stroll and take in some street art.

There are great museums and galleries to stop in at, many with temporary exhibitions alongside permanent collections, as well as opportunities to experience local ceremonies and religious dedications right up close.

The San Baltazar Mezcal Fair

From Jan. 2-12, the town of San Baltazar Chichicapam, a 90-minute drive from Oaxaca city, will host its third annual mezcal fair. Iconic mezcal producers from across the state will display some of their best batches and there will be plenty of agave spirits to taste. You can just show up, or see if one of Oaxaca’s many small tour operators can facilitate the trip if you don’t fancy making the drive yourself.

When: Jan. 2-12, from 4 p.m. onward

Where: San Baltazar Chichicapam

Maru Coronado at La Jícara



If you want to meet fellow travellers and enjoy some fantastic live music, La Jícara is the spot to be, with local singer Maru Coronado performing on the 10th. La Jícara hosts cultural events while promoting and disseminating independent and autonomous creative projects. There is a library and good food on offer too, including vegan fare.

When: Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: La Jícara, C. Porfirio Díaz 110, Oaxaca city

Dance the night away at Humito

Mexican Singer Lila Downs owns a restaurant in Oaxaca called Humito, which also plays hosts to some of the best live shows in the city. Coming up is a night of son cubano, performed live by the band Sensamaya. This style of music and dance evolved in Eastern Cuba in the 19th century. The genre blends elements of Spanish and African origin, much like the Caribbean region itself.

When: Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Humito, Panorámica del Fortín 412 Col. Ex-Marquezado, Oaxaca city



Zimatlán festivals

Zimatlán is known for its religious festivals, folklore festivals and gastronomy that includes typical Oaxacan dishes. January festivities include a cockfighting derby, livestock and agricultural exhibitions and a commercial and craft expo. Sports tournaments and drag races will also be scheduled, as well as a range of religious activities.

On Jan. 18, the town will also host an accordion competition between music groups including Los Cardenales de Nuevo León, Los Invasores de Nuevo León, and El Poder del Norte. This event has an entrance fee of 300 pesos.

When: Jan. 15

Where: Zimatlán de Alvarez

Festival of Saint Anthony

Calenda 2017 San Antonio de la Cal Festividad San Antonio de Abad

Watch this video on YouTube

Jan. 17 marks the feast of San Antonio de Abad, considered the patron saint of farmers and a protector of the animal kingdom. An integral part of the Feast of San Antonio is a ritual of the blessing of animals. Animals are dressed up and often decorated with flowers, then taken to a church to receive a blessing. They are sprinkled with holy water by the priest who reads a special animal prayer for their good health and fertility.

When: Jan. 17

Where: La Merced Catholic church in Oaxaca city

A taste of coffee history

San Sebastián Coatlán is hosting a festival of coffee and honey.

“In each grain of coffee, grown in the highlands, and in each drop of honey, extracted from native flowers, you can find the essence of our culture,” festival organizers explain. These products represent not only the Oaxacan landscape, but also the effort and dedication of local producers and artisans.

Experience the aromas, flavors and essence of a town that honors its land through its coffee and honey.

When: Jan. 18-20

Where: San Sebastián Coatlán, Oaxaca

Mezcal tasting at Quiote Mezcalería



After all the culture and fresh air, the best way to spend a fresh January evening in Oaxaca City is to have a tasting of the state’s most iconic spirit. The team at Quiote Mezcalería travel all over Oaxaca to source small-production mezcal and showcase the hard work of maestros and maestras. They have over 100 bottles to try from.

They also host industry experts for tasting and presentations about niche aspects of the industry, such as this month’s class with Omar Muñoz exploring the influence of fermentation on the flavor of mezcal.

Reservations are available via Quiote’s website.

When: January 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jose Lopez Alavez 1423, Barrio de Xochimilco, Oaxaca city

Street Cartographies exhibition at the Institute of Graphic Art



The Oaxaca Graphic Arts Institute (IAGO) plays host to Street Cartographies, an exhibition that will be showing later this month. Art lovers can visit the gallery for stories of Oaxacan graffiti. On Jan. 25, there will be an exchange of work and open conversation moderated by Atacke Pulpo.

When: Jan. 25 at 12 p.m.

Where: Macedonio Alcalá 507, Colonia Centro, Oaxaca city



Join the Oaxaca Lending Library for a hike

This is also a great time of year to get beyond the city for a hike. Whether it’s in the forests of the Sierra Norte or to one of the many mountain peaks overlooking the Valle Centrales, there are many operators who can facilitate a trip. The Oaxaca Lending Library (OLL) is a hub where people can meet up for lectures, classes and language exchanges. They also have regular group hikes that anyone can join.

Join a hike with OLL by finding a date online.

When: Jan. 21 for the Apoala waterfall hike. Meet on Calle Libres behind Gran Fiesta Americana at 8 a.m. Arrive back at 6 p.m.

Where: Calle de José María Pino Suárez 519, Oaxaca city

Cost: 550 pesos

Bëërt Sánchez at the Oaxaca Textile Museum

Throughout January, the Harp Helu foundation funds some great shows at venues across Oaxaca. The Textile Museum in particular has some great shows. Rostros: Bëërt Sánchez at the Textile Museum displays ink drawings of people and faces veiled between colored material. Some are drawn in a realistic manner while others are interwoven more subtly.

When: Weekdays in January, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m..8 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Av. Hidalgo 917, Centro Histórico, Oaxaca city

Cost: Free entry

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.