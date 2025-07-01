What’s on in Oaxaca in July?

In Oaxaca, July can be seen as a month of two halves. The first is in build-up to the famous Guelaguetza celebrations. Throughout the month, you can experience the colorful traditions of Oaxaca — from iconic dances like Danza de la Pluma to the everyday spirit of sharing that defines Guelaguetza. You can attend the main dance events at the Guelaguetza stadium on the two “lunes del Cerro,” this year starting on the 21st of July, though tickets are hard to come by.

Even without a ticket to the auditorium, there are many ways to enjoy the Guelaguetza experience. Street parades, markets, and other celebrations bring the festival to life beyond the stadium. Throughout July, artisan, food, and mezcal fairs are held in the city and surrounding towns.

Danza de la Pluma

Danza de la pluma Guelaguetza

Watch this video on YouTube

Great places to visit for Guelaguetza include Zimatlan, Teotitlan del Valle and Cuilápam de Guerrero. These celebrations include la Danza de la Pluma. This dance reenacts the Spanish conquest through the depiction of two warring factions — the Spanish and the Mexica. Dancers wear large semicircular headdresses made from thousands of brightly colored feathers, embedded with mirrors representing the moon and stars. Each Monday, more than a dozen communities from Oaxaca’s eight regions take the stage, with different groups performing in the morning and afternoon shows. Through dance, music, and traditional clothing, they showcase the unique traditions and identities of their communities.

When: Every Monday until July 21

Cost: No cover

Where: Across Oaxaca

Tlayuda Fair

Enjoy the best of Oaxacan cuisine with a wide variety of tlayudas and traditional products. The event will include “The World’s Largest Tlayuda!” Come witness Oaxaca set a new world record for the largest tlayuda!

When: July 11-13, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Where: Parque Primavera Oaxaqueña.

Mezcal Fair

One of the most anticipated events during the Guelaguetza season, bringing over 300 Oaxacan mezcals under one roof. This spirit is a taste of Oaxaca, with deep roots expressing tradition and terroir. While mezcal is the focus, you’ll also find local brewers, coffee roasters, traditional foods, and artisans showcasing their work.

When: July 18 29, 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Cost: 75 pesos

Where: Centro Cultural y de Convenciones de Oaxaca

Legend of Donaji performance

Cautiva “Donají…” en su segunda presentación

Watch this video on YouTube

The Zapotec legend of Donají is a tale of love between a Zapotec princess and a Mixtec warrior prince that ultimately ends in sacrifice. The legend is brought to life through music and dance in Donají La Leyenda. The performance takes place in the auditorium on the two Sundays leading up to Los Lunes del Cerro. The show is in Spanish with interpretive dance and music.

When: July 20 and 27, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: 400-450 pesos

Where: Guelaguetza Auditorium

Cocktail collaboration night

Caldo de Piedra make their famous soup, a culinary tradition that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. This gastronomic heritage has been preserved by families of San Felipe Usila, in Tuxtepec, a Chinantec town in Oaxaca. The soup is made up of a broth, shrimp, fish, onions, herbs, and chile, heated by fire-heated stones.

Espacio Verde will provide fresh oysters and sushi, while Rambling Spirits will serve a selection of cocktails to support each dish.

When: 19 July, 12 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Where: Caldo de Piedra, Carretera al tule Cristóbal Colón 116, Tlalixtac de Cabrera

3rd Anniversary of Mezcaleria Quiote

Driven by a deep passion for mezcal and a commitment to preserving its authentic roots, Celia created a space to honor the connection between the land and its people, allowing the rich stories of mezcal to be shared. You know you are on the right path to finding this hidden gem by following signs saying “rare mezcal.’

When: July 28th, 4 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Where: Quiote Mezcaleria – C. José López Alavez 1423, Xochimilco, 68040.

Ghibli in concert

A concert in tribute to Joe Hisaishi. Mamoru Fujisawa, known professionally as Joe Hisaishi, is a Japanese composer, musical director, conductor, and pianist, known for over 100 film scores and solo albums dating back to 1981.

When: July 5, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: 350 MXN in advance, 400 MXN at the door

Where: Casa Ceiba

Workshop with SUBTERRÁNEOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colectivo Subterráneos (@subterraneos.oax)

The Casa Subterránea Art School is an educational and artistic initiative with a supportive, inclusive, and collaborative approach. Its mission is to foster the creative and critical development of young people from vulnerable backgrounds, offering them a learning space that prioritizes respect, participation, and reflection. You can learn about the graphic traditions of Oaxaca and how to make large-format paper stencil.

When: Monday – Saturday 1.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Cost: 400 pesos per person, including materials

Where: Constitución 502, Ruta Independencía, Centro, 68000

Festival of Tejate and Tamales

Bringing together more than 50 vendors selling a selection of tejate-based drinks and tamales, the festival is a chance to try some delicious favorites. You’ll have the chance to taste tejate in its traditional form as well as in creative variations like coconut tejate and tejate-based ice cream, cookies, and cakes. The tamales feature traditional mole and bean fillings as well as specialty tamales.

When: TBC

Where: Plaza de la Danza

Cost: No cover

Anna Bruce is an award-winning British photojournalist based in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just some of the media outlets she has worked with include Vice, The Financial Times, Time Out, Huffington Post, The Times of London, the BBC and Sony TV. Find out more about her work at her website or visit her on social media on Instagram or on Facebook.