What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in February?

With a calendar bursting at the seams with cultural celebrations, sporting events and charitable soirées, February in Puerto Vallarta is anything but dull. Whether you’re a beach-loving foodie, a sports fanatic or an art aficionado, there’s something happening every day that will tickle your fancy. Pack your sunnies and get ready for a month full of fun with these must-attend events.

Boozy language exchange at La Catrina

If your idea of a good time includes sipping cocktails while brushing up on your Spanish skills, then this weekly event at La Catrina Cantina. Hosted by the Spanish tutor Eddie, this laid-back conversation club is the perfect way to immerse yourself in Mexican culture, meet fellow language enthusiasts and ask all those burning Spanish grammar questions — all while keeping things light and fun. Donations are welcome, and who knows? You might just walk away with a new phrase or two.

Date: Feb. 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: La Catrina Cantina, Lázaro Cárdenas 315B, Zona Romántica

Cost: No cover, donations accepted

Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge is back, bringing some of the top D-I softball programs to the beaches of the Bay of Banderas. Since its debut in 2015, this tournament has grown into a major event for PV, drawing top-tier athletes and enthusiastic fans. All games take place at the Nancy Almaraz Softball Field, a.k.a El Estadio, so grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks and watch these teams swing for the fences.

Date: Feb. 6 to 16

Location: Ecuador 1566, Lázaro Cárdenas

Cost: US $100 per tournament pass, which can be purchased online until Jan. 24. Daily and tournament passes can be purchased in person in Puerto Vallarta afterwards.

Realty & Gourmet Market

Whoever said real estate and restaurants don’t go hand in hand hasn’t met the Realty & Gourmet Market in Puerto Vallarta. Kicking off the first edition of this unlikely pairing, 30 exhibitions, including some of the city’s best restaurants and real estate companies, will come together along the Malecon. Guests can enjoy gourmet bites and get information on what condos and houses are available to rent or buy in town.

Date: Feb. 11

Location: Los Arcos del Malecón Amphitheater, Malecón s/n, Centro

Cost: Free entry

Chalk Artist Festival

Cupid’s arrow hits double the target on Valentine’s Day in Puerto Vallarta. First, wander the works of art at the Chalk Artist Festival, where the streets transform into a kaleidoscope of creativity. Talented artists from across Mexico compete for cash prizes, bringing the pavement to life with intricate, colorful designs.

Date: Feb. 14

Location: Various locations

Cost: Free entry

Por Amor al Arte

When you’re done with the Chalk Art Festival, head over to ARTe VallARTa Museo for Por Amor al Arte, a glamorous fundraising event celebrating all things artistic. Expect an evening filled with performances, gourmet bites and the chance to take home a masterpiece of your own at the silent auction. Proceeds benefit the museum, so you can indulge your inner art critic for a good cause.

Date: Feb. 14, 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: ARTe VallARTa Museo, G. Prieto 164, El Remance

Cost: Tickets start at 1500 pesos

PGA Tour – Mexico Open

Tee up for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year: the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean and green fairways, this PGA Tour event attracts some of the biggest names in golf. You can be a die-hard fan or just looking for an excuse to sip margaritas on the green.

Date: Feb. 17 to 23

Location: Vidanta Vallarta, Blvd. Fco Medina Ascencio, Las Juntas

Cost: Three-day weekend passes available for 4000 pesos

El Carnaval Puerto Vallarta 2025

Who needs Rio when you’ve got Puerto Vallarta’s Carnival? Expect three days of non-stop revelry with live music, folk dances, drag shows and DJs lighting up Downtown and the Romantic Zone. The pièce de résistance? The fabulous parade on February 22nd, winding its way from the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort down the Malecon, ending in the vibrant Romantic Zone. It’s a spectacle of color, creativity and contagious energy that you won’t want to miss.

Date: Feb. 20 to 22

Location:

Cost:

Vallarta Bird and Nature Festival & Chili Cook-Off

Nature lovers and foodies unite! The Vallarta Bird and Nature Festival is a fantastic opportunity to explore the region’s incredible biodiversity through guided tours, walks and kid-friendly activities.

And if all that birdwatching works up an appetite, head to the annual Puerto Vallarta Chili Cook-Off. Sample a dizzying array of chili recipes from local restaurants and home cooks, groove to live music and sip ice-cold beer, all while supporting Toys for Tots Puerto Vallarta. It’s a win-win for your taste buds and the community.

Date: Feb. 22

Location: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Charity Bingo for Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic

Feeling lucky? Test your bingo skills for a good cause at Nacho Daddy, where Charity Bingo raises funds to provide free spay and neuter services for Puerto Vallarta’s furry friends. With a special food and drink menu, fabulous prizes and a fun-loving crowd, it’s an evening of entertainment that helps make a difference.

Date: Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.

Location: Nacho Daddy, Basilio Badillo 287, Zona Romántica

Cost: 300 pesos

Illumination V Dinner & Show

Rounding out the month in style, Illumination V Dinner & Show is an exquisite gala benefiting Pasitos de Luz, a charity supporting children with special needs. Held at the luxurious beachside Shangri-La in Marina Vallarta, the evening promises a starry night of gourmet dining by local chefs and live performances.

Date: Feb. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: Shangri-La, Av. Paseo de la Marina Sur 385, Marina Vallarta

Cost: 2,200 pesos

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com