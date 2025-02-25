What’s on in Mexico City in March?

Purple jacaranda blossoms bloom across Mexico City skies as the metropolis awakens from its winter slumber. March is nothing less than a burst of color and energy, with warm, sun-drenched days beckoning residents and visitors out of hibernation and into the capital’s vibrant atmosphere.

Whether you’re swaying to the rhythms of Mexican history at cultural festivals or savoring innovative takes on meat at local hotspots, March’s packed calendar of events promises a light-hearted and happy introduction to spring.

Malinche, the musical

MALINCHE MÉXICO, un espectáculo musical de Nacho Cano

Few women have made an impact on Mexican and world history like La Malinche, the Nahua woman who served as interpreter to Hernán Cortés. Now is the time to experience the magic of Nacho Cano’s captivating musical celebrating Malinche’s mark on Mexico’s development and its rich heritage. This family-friendly spectacle blends flamenco, pop and rock to tell the story of a woman, courageous and dividing, who united two worlds. With fantastic choreography and unforgettable melodies, it’s a must-see celebration of love and cultural fusion.

Dates: Starting March 28

Location: Frontón México, Av. de la República 17, Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets start at 350 pesos per person

Burger Fest

Do you tremble with joy at the mere sight of a Shake Shack? Then it’s high time you join Burgerman, the burger-loving alter ego of Moderatto’s guitarist Marcello Lara, at Burger Fest 2025. Indulge in the creations of more than 25 top burger joints, from classics to innovative fusions coming from Mexico City’s top burger slingers. Your ticket includes three food items, two drinks and a dessert. Experience live music, lucha libre and culinary challenges in this mouthwatering celebration.

Dates: March 9

Location: Campo Marte, Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets are 793 pesos per adult, 427 pesos per child

Coyoacán International Book Fair (FILCO)

Feria Internacional del Libro en Coyoacán III edición (Resultados obtenidos)

Book lovers and Japan enthusiasts will delight in the 2025 Feria Internacional del Libro en Coyoacán, which features Japan as its guest country. This vibrant event offers a deep dive into Japanese literature, culture and traditions. Enjoy author talks, calligraphy workshops and traditional tea ceremonies, as well as an unforgettable J-rock concert by Bakemono. With over 500 authors and 200 activities, it’s perfect for all ages.

Dates: March 7-16

Location: Jardín Hidalgo, Villa Coyoacán, Coyoacán

Cost: Free to enter

XOCLO Pop Up

XOCLO Pop Up returns for its second culinary adventure in CDMX, transforming tostadas into a canvas of Peruvian-Mexican fusion. Food enthusiasts and culture lovers will relish this unique gastronomic experience, featuring bold flavors, live music and vibrant atmosphere. Enjoy artisanal mezcal from Bruxo and craft beers by Cyprez while savoring innovative dishes under the sun. Perfect for those seeking something unique and lively for a Saturday outing with friends.

Dates: March 1

Location: Agustín Melgar 39, Condesa, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Free to enter

Sting Mexico City Concert

Every little thing he does is magic, and now Sting brings his 3.0 tour to Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional! Watch the former Police frontman send an SOS to your soul with classics like “Roxanne” and “Fields of Gold”. With 10,000 seats, it’s hardly a one-on-one concert, but Sting’s performance will still feel wonderfully intimate.

Dates: March 7 – 8

Location: Auditorio Nacional, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Ticket prices start at 888 pesos per person

Vive Latino festival

Vive Latino, Mexico’s premier music festival, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a bang! Rock enthusiasts and music lovers will revel in banger performances by Scorpions, Zoé, Keane and Rüfüs Du Sol across multiple stages. Experience diverse genres, from rock to Latin beats, plus comedy shows and lucha libre. Don’t miss this cultural extravaganza featuring over 60 bands, food trucks and unforgettable memories.

Dates: March 15 – 16

Location: Estadio GNP, Granjas México, Iztacalco

Cost: General tickets start at 2,590 pesos per person, per day

Our Body: The Universe Within

D Todo - "Our Body: El Universo Dentro" (30/07/2024)

Embark on a captivating journey inside the human body with “Our Body: The Universe Within,” a FeverUp production. This immersive exhibition is perfect for curious minds of all ages, blending the fascinating worlds of science and art to reveal the wonders within us. Where else will you get the chance to observe 10 complete bodies, three torsos and more than 150 real human organs? If the thought makes you gag, don’t worry: each body part is plastinated and presented in an artistic manner. FeverUp, a leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, brings this unique experience to life through educational activities and displays that appeal to families, students and biology enthusiasts alike.

Dates: Every day in March and April

Location: Plaza Carso, Lago Zurich 245, Ampliación Granada, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets from 150 pesos for a group ticket or 300 pesos per person

Sabores Sostenibles

Get your meat fix while giving back to the planet with “Sabores Sostenibles”! Twelve of Mexico City’s hottest restaurants, including Fónico in Roma Norte and XUVA in Santa Maria la Ribera, are cooking up something special. Ten talented local chefs will be crafting 14 mouthwatering dishes with U.S. red meat as the focal point. For every dish sold, U.S. Meat Export Federation will plant a tree with Naturalia A.C., so you can savor sustainable flavors and help re-leaf the planet.

Dates: March 21 – April 21

Location: Various, including Fónico, Kroket, La Barraca Valenciana, La Llorona, ONA, Palmares Restaurantes, Parilla Paraíso, Sesame, Temporal, Terraza Chachacha, Treze con Z, Xuva

Cost: Various

Selena Quintanilla Symphony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filarmónica de las Artes (@fdelasartes)

Relive the magic of Mexican pop icon Selena in this symphonic tribute to the Queen of Tejano Music! You’re sure to be enchanted as the National Autonomous University’s (UNAM) Filarmónica de las Artes and its full orchestra reimagines her greatest hits, including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Como la Flor” and “Dreaming of You.” This unforgettable experience blends Selena’s pop-cumbia style with the rich, emotional tones of a symphony, creating a unique celebration of her enduring legacy and timeless appeal, 30 years later.

Dates: March 13 – 15

Location: Centro Cultural Universitario

Cost: Tickets are 330 – 360 pesos per person

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.