Aeroméxico launches new nonstop Phoenix-Mexico City flight

city view of Phoenix, Arizona
The new daily flight from Mexico City to Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the United States, marks a significant advance in connectivity between the two cities. (Nils Huenerfuerst/Unsplash)

Travelers can now fly nonstop between Mexico City and Phoenix thanks to an alliance between Aeroméxico and Delta Air Lines. 

The new daily flight, inaugurated March 30, marks Aeromexico’s 25th destination in the United States. It takes place aboard a Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Phoenix airport
Phoenix, Arizona’s beautiful Skypark International Airport can now receive up to 2,000 passengers a week directly from Mexico City. (City of Phoenix)

More than 2,000 round-trip seats will be available per week for nonstop flights between Mexico City and Arizona’s capital, the fifth largest city in the United States.  

The flight departs from Mexico City International Airport at 9:55 a.m. and arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 12:25 p.m. local time. The return flight leaves Phoenix at 1:55 a.m., arriving in Mexico City at 6:05 a.m. local time.

Jeff Morgan, senior vice president of network planning and scheduling at Aeroméxico, said that this partnership “positions Aeroméxico and Delta Air Lines as the airlines with the best connectivity between Mexico and the United States.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that flights from Phoenix to Mexico have grown by 155% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and that the new nonstop flight will strengthen ties between Mexico and the U.S.

“Aeroméxico’s new nonstop service will improve travel options for our community while strengthening tourism and trade between our closely knit regions,” she said. 

Phoenix is well-known for its range of tourist attractions, including vineyards, historic Western ghost towns, mines, golf courses and world-class spas. Furthermore, travelers can take advantage of the city’s proximity to the Grand Canyon.

Last year, the Aeroméxico-Delta alliance introduced over 28 new routes connecting major cities in Mexico and the U.S. This year, the airline plans to launch seven new international routes.

Mexico City-Philadelphia and San Luis Potosí-Atlanta are scheduled to begin operations in early June, while four more destinations departing from Mexico City will launch by the end of the year. These include Cartagena and Cali (Colombia), Panama City, and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). 

To cover these new routes, Aeroméxico will acquire 14 new planes, bringing its total fleet to 164 by the end of 2025. 

With reports from Reportur

