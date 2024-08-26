Next week’s American Society of Mexico summit to cover nearshoring, energy policy and more

On Sept. 3-4, The American Society of Mexico (AmSoc) will hold its third Binational Convention, an event that has rapidly grown into an essential forum for business, political, and social leaders from both Mexico and the United States. The convention, building on the success of previous years, aims to facilitate dialogue and forge strategic alliances to promote shared development between the two nations.

Founded in 1942, AmSoc is a vibrant non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to advocating for the interests of over two million U.S. citizens living in Mexico. Beyond individuals, it also supports hundreds of American corporations, businesses and philanthropic associations that have made Mexico their home. For decades, this organization has been a bridge between the two nations, fostering connections and strengthening the community with a deep commitment to its mission.

The theme for this year’s convention, “A New Shared Future,” comes at a critical time for both countries. As Mexico and the United States navigate significant political transitions, the event will bring together influential figures to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities facing the bilateral relationship. With economic and social landscapes rapidly evolving, this gathering will offer insights into how both nations can collaborate to secure a prosperous future.

The event is open to the public. Topics on the agenda include:

Political collaboration: With new leadership emerging in both countries, how can Mexico and the U.S. censure continued success in their partnership?

Nearshoring potential: Foreign direct investment in Mexico continues unabated, emphasizing the country’s potential as a key player in global supply chains . While the money pours in, what challenges lie ahead as Mexico continues to fulfill its mighty economic potential?

USMCA benefits: As always, the USMCA will be a central topic, with discussions focused on leveraging the agreement to create mutual economic opportunities.

Sustainability and energy transition: How can the U.S. and Mexico collaborate on environmental and economic initiatives?

Who will be there?

Hosts Larry Rubin, Francisco Garza and Patricia González will guide guests ranging from key international business leaders, academics, and cultural figures, as well as diplomatic, political, and government officials from both sides of the border. The discussions will delve into public finance, bilateral policy and innovation, underscoring the importance of cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

Given the high profile nature of the event, the conference will feature expert speakers from both Mexico and the U.S. These include U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and his opposite number, Esteban Moctezuma, Grupo Salinas vice president Benjamín Salinas, Mexican politicians Rogelio Ramírez, Ricardo Monreal and Adán Agusto López, and Wilson Center director Lila Abed.

A chance to network with some of Mexico’s biggest movers

For those looking to attend, the convention presents a unique opportunity to engage with key players and participate in discussions that could shape the near future of U.S.-Mexico relations. More than just a gathering; the convention is a strategic forum where dialogues can transform into meaningful alliances and shared progress. Even better, Mexico News Daily readers can get 15% entry with an exclusive discount code.

If you’re thinking about attending, register directly with AmSoc to confirm your participation at the convention.