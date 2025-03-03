A few years ago, a meme claiming that Tlaxcala didn’t exist went viral in Mexico. Paradoxically, though, Tlaxcala is actually one of Mexico’s most beautiful states and offers an exceptional quality of life.

Located in the central highlands, Tlaxcala is bordered by Hidalgo, México state and Puebla. In 2017 when then-governor Marco Mena announced the inauguration of the state’s first-ever electric escalator, many on social media began to joke that they didn’t know Tlaxcala even existed in the first place.

Now, for a variety of reasons, the spotlight is firmly on the tiny state, in no small part as the rest of the country has come to celebrate its historical richness. Tlaxacala first came to prominence during the Spanish conquest, when the native Tlaxcalans allied with the Spanish to fight against the Mexica, their historical enemies, which significantly aided the conquerors.

Today, Tlaxcala boasts 1,143 historical monuments, 55 architectural sites and 87 culturally significant properties on the National Institute of Anthropology and History’s (INAH) Catalogue of Historic Monuments. It is also home to two Unesco World Heritage sites, as well as major archaeological digs at Cacaxtla-Xochitécatl, Ocotlan, Tizatlán, and Zultépec-Tecoaque.

A significant portion of these historic buildings and archeological sites are located in the municipalities of Huamantla, Tlaxcala city, Ixtacuixtla, Calpulalpan, Apetatitlán and Tlaxco, all of which are beautiful towns. The beauty and wealth of this state are also linked to its natural heritage: Tlaxcala features stunning forested areas, particularly in La Malinche Matlalcuéyatl National Park, which houses the La Malinche Volcano, standing at a towering 4,462 meters.

Tlaxcala is on the rise

In the last three years, Tlaxcala has become the safest state in Mexico, fuelling major economic growth in sectors such as construction, mining and trade.

The presence and investment of prestigious companies like Mercedes-Benz and Enel Green Power are indicators of the security and stability of this small state. According to Governor Cuéllar, in the last three years, 29 new companies have been established, and another 23 have expanded, with a total investment of 15 billion pesos (US $731 million).

Other factors have also contributed to the growth of tourism in Tlaxcala. The state has invested in tourism promotion that has apparently borne fruit: tourism — almost entirely domestic — jumped 42% from 2022 to 2023, and won the Tourism Innovation award at the Fitur 2024 Excellence Awards in Madrid, Spain.

Tlaxcala has also hosted various high-profile sporting events, including the World Archery Championships and the World Beach Volleyball Championships. The boom in tourism has led to the opening of at least 22 major hotels in the last three years. The industry’s importance is such that tourism is now Tlaxcala’s second most important source of income.

Today, there is also a public strategy to transform the city of Tlaxcala into a cultural hub for students in Mexico. Institutions such as the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal), the Tlaxcala School of Art (Edart) and School of Music (EMET) and the state’s Ministry of Culture offer bachelor’s degrees in visual arts, plastic arts, music and textiles.

Tlaxcala locations you need to experience

Huamantla: This beautiful town is renowned for its gastronomy, tradition, and natural beauty. Its annual festival, the Huamantlada, is famous for the floral carpets crafted overnight during “the night when no one sleeps,” when families of artisans create colorful sawdust and flower carpets that cover more than six kilometers of streets in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Santuario de las Luciérnagas: Located in the highest region of the state, known as the spur of the Sierra Nevada, this incredible pine, oak and oyamel forest is world-famous for its firefly sightings from June through August.

La Malinche: The La Malinche volcano is situated in one of the country’s most stunning natural parks and is considered the fifth-highest mountain in Mexico. It offers opportunities for hiking and mountain biking and is regarded as one of the most beautiful natural formations in the country.

Tlaxcala is undeniably on the rise. Its rich history, cultural heritage, natural beauty, gastronomy and safety make this state one of the most promising destinations for tourism, living and investment.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.