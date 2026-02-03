Love is in the air. But so is art, ballet and tamales in Mexico City. After overcoming the dreaded January slope, February arrives in the capital with the best of the art scene, immersive experiences, and, of course, the Chinese New Year. This new lunar cycle, according to Chinese astrologers, those under the sign of the horse will light an auspicious fire within them, and the capital is ready! Continue reading to find out all about what’s on in Mexico City in February 2026.

Tamal Fest 2026

February in Mexico City tastes like tamales due to the celebration of Candlemas Day, or Día de la Candelaria, as it is referred to locally. So, if you got the baby Jesus figurine in your Three Kings’ Day bread, get ready: Tamal Fest 2026 will be your chance to buy the best tamales of the season. For its 15th edition, the Iztapalapa borough aims to celebrate the culinary tradition and talent of its local producers, featuring 50 exhibitors from various parts of Mexico.

Dates: Jan. 30 to Feb. 2

Location: Macroplaza de la Alcaldía, Barrio San Lucas, Iztapalapa

Cost: Free

Zona Maco 2026

Zona Maco Art Week returns in full force to Mexico City this February. As Latin America’s most important cultural event for contemporary art, its 22nd edition brings together more than 228 galleries from 26 countries in a single venue: the Citibanamex Center. The Selection Committee curated a diverse range of formats, including painting, sculpture, installation, video and emerging technologies. This year, antiques will even be on display, thanks to the recent launch of Zona Maco Antiques Salon, co-curated by collectors Mario Uvence and Alfonso Miranda Márquez.

Dates: Feb. 4-8

Location: Centro Citibanamex. Av. Del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets starting at 450 pesos

Alegría y Olivo Fest 2026

With amaranth, one of the emblematic plants in the preparation of Mexican sweets, as its star ingredient, the 2026 Feria de la Alegría opens its doors. Palanquetas, churritos, obleas and other Mexican confectionery delicacies will be featured at the event. With Plaza Quirino Mendoza as the setting, in the southern borough of Xochimilco, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase sweets from local vendors. In addition to sampling these traditional sweets, visitors to the 53rd edition of the fair can enjoy free concerts and exhibitions of amaranth-themed crafts.

Dates: Jan. 31 to Feb. 15

Location: Plaza Quirino Mendoza, Santiago Tulyehualco, Xochimilco

Cost: Free

Watch the Black Swan at Chapultepec

A contemporary vision of Black Swan arrives at the esplanade of Chapultepec Castle this month. The open-air performance will run from Feb. 12 to March 8 this year, with shows on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. To make the most of your experience, try arriving 45 minutes early. Remember! Access is on foot, and the walk to Chapultepec Castle takes between 15 and 30 minutes from the parking lot. Also, wearing a light jacket is recommended — winter nights in Mexico City can get chilly.

Dates: Feb. 12 to March 8

Location: Explanada del Castillo de Chapultepec. Av. Heroico Colegio Militar 172, Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc., Miguel Hidalgo

Cost: Tickets starting at 1,200 pesos

‘Enlightenment’: ‘The Four Seasons’

Inspired by the work of the great maestro Vivaldi, the immersive performance group Eonarium presents “Enlightenment,” a spectacular light and sound video mapping show. For 30 minutes, attendees will experience the warmth of spring, the heat of summer, the cool breeze of autumn and the icy embrace of winter, all represented in “The Four Seasons.” Through immersive images that map the interior of the historic Sagrada Familia Church, in the heart of the Roma neighborhood, this experience is designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Dates: Feb. 13-28

Location: Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia. Puebla 144, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets starting at 210 pesos. Buy yours here!

Chinese New Year Celebrations 2026

There’s possibly nothing more exciting in February than the Chinese New Year celebrations at CENART. This year, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Mexico, the venue will host a traditional-style festival featuring dances, martial arts, workshops and exhibitions. In addition to offering a unique culinary experience, visitors can participate in workshops and attend classic theatrical performances. This is an absolute must this month!

Dates: Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: CENART. Av. Río Churubusco 79, Churubusco Country Club, Coyoacán

Cost: Free

Mystika: An Immersive Spiritual Journey

If you’re looking to take your special someone on an immersive experience this month of love and friendship, Mystika is exactly what you’re looking for. With eight rooms, a gallery featuring over 45 large-format photographs, and three animated video walls, this experience takes visitors on a journey through the work of Mexican photographer Pepe Soho. Following his untimely death in October 2025, Mystika aims to pay tribute to his profound vision of Mexican nature and biodiversity.

Dates: All February

Location: Torre Cuarzo. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma 26, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets starting at 420 pesos. Get yours here.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) returns to Mexico City this February with a bang. Electronic music giants like Tao, Rossi and Alesso will join other world-class DJs at the 2026 edition of the festival. According to the organizers, this year will feature “pulse-pumping attractions, immersive art and breathtaking fireworks.” In addition to the light shows, over the course of three days, attendees will have eight stages to satisfy their musical cravings and dance their heads off.

Dates: Feb. 21-23

Location: Torre Cuarzo. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma 26, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets starting at 420 pesos. Tickets are available here.

Omakase at Peco Peco

Transport your valentine to Kyoto with this culinary experience prepared by Chef Kazuma Ejiri, a graduate of Sushi Labo College, who will serve a 15-course tasting menu featuring the catch of the day. Omakase translates to “I’ll leave it up to you,” a polite Japanese phrase signifying a customer entrusting the chef to select and serve a meal. That’s why, says owner Leslie Luján, “Omakase is a declaration of complete trust.”

Dates: All February

Location: Peco Peco. Eugenia 732, Del Valle Centro, Benito Juárez

Cost: 1,000 pesos per person. Book your omakase here!

UNAM’s Kite Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museo de Arte Popular (@map_mexico)

The UNAM Kite Festival is a mass kite-flying event, followed by a kite competition and exhibition in collaboration with the Museum of Popular Art (MAP). In its 19th edition, the exhibition pays tribute to the UNAM Central Library for its 70th anniversary. Therefore, the winning kites must be inspired by the architecture, murals and cultural significance of this center of knowledge. Imagine a kite inspired by a Siqueiros mural? Contestants have until Feb. 5 to submit their designs. Don’t miss the deadline!

Dates: From Feb. 21 to April 5

Location: Museo de Arte Popular (MAP). Revillagigedo 11, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc

Cost: Tickets starting at 60 pesos

Andrea Fischer contributes to the features desk at Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.