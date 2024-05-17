Boxing champion backs Sheinbaum, wishes her luck in the June 2 ‘ring’

Without specifying whether he anticipates a points decision or a knockout, boxing champion Sául “Canelo” Álvarez has predicted that Claudia Sheinbaum will win the June 2 presidential election.

The 33-year-old Guadalajara native met with the Morena party frontrunner on Thursday, making his support for her clear.

Tuve una gran visita que me dio muchos consejos y me compartió su buena vibra, nada más y nada menos que El Canelo. pic.twitter.com/fXR2Ufa4WF — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 16, 2024

In a one-minute video Sheinbaum posted to her social media accounts, Canelo wishes the former Mexico City mayor luck in the upcoming election and says he is “available” to support her.

“I wish you the best and I know you’re going to win,” said the world’s undisputed super middleweight champion.

Canelo also told Sheinbaum that he liked her plan to “invest in Mexico and businesses in Mexico.”

“First things first. First things first,” he added.

At the start of the clip, Sheinbaum asks Álvarez about his meditation schedule.

“Always when I get up. In the morning and at night before I go to sleep,” responded the boxer.

“From now on I’m going to get out of bed, get into an ice bath and I’m going to meditate,” joked Sheinbaum. “Tips from Canelo!” she added.

After sharing a warm embrace with the presidential frontrunner, Canelo and Andrés Sulaimán — who also attended the meeting — hold up Sheinbaum’s arms as if she had just won a boxing match.

Sulaimán is the grandson of José Sulaimán, a Mexican boxing official who served as the president of the World Boxing Council for almost 40 years.

While Sheinbaum has a commanding lead in the polls, the bout that matters is just over 2 weeks away.

Seeking an upset victory are Xóchitl Gálvez of a three-party opposition bloc and Jorge Álvarez Maynez of the minor Citizens Movement party.

The referee is the National Electoral Institute. The judges are the Mexican people.

Mexico News Daily