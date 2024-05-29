Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeMexico elections 2024
Mexico elections 2024News

Will there be weekend alcohol bans for Mexico’s elections?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Sign that says
Find out if your city or state will enact a dry law this election weekend. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s elections will be held this Sunday, meaning that temporary alcohol sales bans will take effect in many states this weekend.

The aim of the law — known in Mexico as la ley seca — is to keep the peace as millions of Mexicans go to the polls to elect federal, state and municipal representatives.

Mexican voter
In order to keep the peace, many cities and states In Mexico routinely institute temporary alcohol sales bans on Election Day or throughout Election Day weekend. (Rogelio Morales Ponce/Cuartoscuro.com)

According to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, Mexico’s 32 federal entities can ban or restrict alcohol sales on Election Day and in the days leading up to it.

State authorities can also mandate a temporary ban on alcohol consumption, although people who have stocked up beforehand are unlikely to be fined or arrested if they are not caught committing another illegal act.

Will la ley seca apply in your part of Mexico?

Check out the details below (states listed in alphabetical order).

NOTE: as of early Tuesday afternoon, information about election-related temporary dry laws was not available for all states.
In some states, la ley seca will apply in some municipalities but not others. In some states with dry laws, restaurants will still be permitted to serve alcohol with food.
Woman in a green dress browsing bottles of alcoholic beverages in a liquor store
Some states have already announced where and when alcohol sales will prohibited. (Shutterstock)

Aguascalientes 

A dry law will apply from 12 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, until 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Baja California

Authorities have not yet announced whether la ley seca will apply.

Baja California Sur 

In the municipality of La Paz, alcohol sales will be banned between 6 p.m. on June 1 and 8 a.m. on June 3. Authorities in Los Cabos have not yet announced whether a dry law will apply in their city.

Campeche 

A statewide dry law will commence 12 a.m. Saturday, June 1, and remain in effect until Monday, June 3.

Chiapas 

It is confirmed that an alcohol sales ban will apply this weekend in the municipality of Tonalá. Alcohol sales will likely be banned or restricted in other municipalities in the southern state.

Chihuahua

Alcohol sales will be banned between 5 p.m. June 1 and 11:59 p.m. June 2.

Coahuila 

A dry law will commence at 12 a.m. on June 1 and remain in effect until June 3.

Colima 

Alcohol sales will be banned from 12 a.m. on June 1 and recommence on June 3.

Durango

La ley seca will apply from 12 a.m. on June 1 and remain in effect until June 3.

Guanajuato

A dry law will apply in León, the largest city in Guanajuato, between 10 p.m. on June 1 and 12 a.m. on June 3.

Guerrero

An alcohol sales ban will be in place on both June 1 and June 2.

Hidalgo

A dry law will be in effect on both June 1 and June 2.

Jalisco

Authorities in some municipalities have announced that a dry law will apply. They include Tonalá and El Salto, both in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara.

In Puerto Vallarta, restaurants and bars will be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. throughout the weekend, but takeaway sales will be banned.

Mexico City 

Authorities have not yet announced whether la ley seca will apply in the capital. However, alcohol sales from stores were prohibited in previous elections.

México state

A dry law will be in effect on both June 1 and June 2, but restaurants will be able to serve alcohol with food.

Michoacán

Authorities in most municipalities have not yet announced whether la ley seca will apply. A decision regarding the state capital Morelia is set to be announced on Wednesday.

Stacked rows of Mexican beer cans with a cardboard sign announcing their price and another sign warning of an upcoming temporary alcohol sales ban
Stores often warn customers about an impending alcohol ban for Mexico’s elections with signs advising them to stock up before the prohibition takes effect. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Morelos

A dry law will commence in Cuernavaca at 12 a.m. on June 1 and remain in effect until June 3. The Morelos government has called on all municipalities in the state to prohibit alcohol sales this weekend.

Nayarit

A dry law will apply June 1–2.

Nuevo León

La ley seca will apply from 12 a.m. on June 1 and end at 12 a.m. on June 3.

Oaxaca

Alcohol sales will be prohibited from 12 a.m. on June 1 until 8 p.m. on June 2.

Puebla

A dry law will apply all day on June 1 and until 8 p.m. on June 2.

Querétaro

A dry law will not apply in the state of Querétaro, according to government secretary Carlos Alcaraz.

Quintana Roo

Alcohol sales will be prohibited in Mexico’s Caribbean coast state on June 1 and June 2. However, restaurants and bars in tourist destinations will likely be permitted to serve alcohol with some restrictions.

San Luis Potosí

A dry law will apply June 1 and June 2.

Sinaloa

Alcohol sales will be banned between 8 p.m. on June 1 and 9 a.m. on June 3.

Sonora

A dry law will apply June 1–2.

Tabasco

Authorities have not yet announced whether alcohol sales will be banned.

Tamaulipas

A dry law will be in effect on June 1–2.

Tlaxcala

La ley seca will apply on June 1 and June 2.

Veracruz

Authorities have not yet made an official announcement, but a dry law is expected to be in effect on June 1 and June 2.

Yucatán

La ley seca will commence at 12 a.m. on June 1 and conclude at 11 a.m. on June 3.

Zacatecas

Authorities have not yet announced whether a dry law will apply.

Mexico News Daily 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Members of a youth voting drive in Mexico City

Everything you need to know about Mexico’s 2024 elections

MND Staff - 0
This guide to Mexico's 2024 elections includes all the details on what to expect this Sunday when nearly 100 million Mexicans can cast their votes.
Children raise their hands in a Mexican classroom

Opinion: The importance of PISA for the future of education in Mexico

Patricia Illoldi-Rangel - 1
For the first time in 25 years, Mexico is running the risk of not participating in the international PISA assessment. What does that mean for students?
Electoral ballots

Opinion: A former US ambassador sees high stakes in Mexico’s elections

Earl Anthony Wayne - 7
Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Earl Anthony Wayne shares his perspective on Mexico's elections, and their significance north of the border as well.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC