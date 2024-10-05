Laugh please: It’s the best Mexican meme roundup around

Greetings, my friends! The time has come for our last Saturday edition of the best Mexican memes on the internet… for now! Until then, let’s enjoy one last hurrah for this format: some humor through Mexican memes to keep us ja-ja-ja-ing!

Meme translation: Well, none. The good part is the blanket.

What does it meme? Above we have Bengt Ekerot’s iconic portrayal of Death in “The Seventh Seal.” It has nothing to do with Mexico, but if you haven’t seen it, I recommend it.

If there’s one thing Mexico does well, it’s making a joke out of pretty much anything, Mexican or not. And as chilly weather finally arrives with the fall, it’s time to break out he San Marcos, Mexico’s most iconic blankets, recognizable for their animal or Virgin of Guadalupe designs, and oh-so-warm.



Unfortunately, the original factory that made these blankets went out of business years ago, greatly due to the presence on the market of cheaper knock-offs. The designs, though, are here to stay. I pray, though probably fruitlessly, that Mexico will be able to wrest this industry back somehow!

Meme translation: “It’s my birthday today!”

“No, no, no. Your birthday was on Cinco de Mayo, I remember it well.”

What does it meme? Lots of Americans think that Cinco de Mayo is as big a deal in Mexico as it is in the U.S. Though we often have the day off in Mexico as well, I think it is actually a bigger deal in the U.S! If you’re interested, here’s a good rundown of the holiday.

It’s not, of course, Mexico’s Independence Day, though many Mexicans are aware that lots of people think it is. Some might roll their eyes, but most prefer a laugh at our expense. Usually, it’s deserved.

Meme translation: “Please don’t let the the earth shake to its core.”

What does it meme? I am ashamed to admit that I still have not learned Mexico’s national anthem. Especially now that I have a kid in school who participates in flag ceremonies, I really should.

But I do know the line above from the chorus. “Y retiemble en sus centros la tierra!”: “Let the earth shake to its core!”



And I also know that Chilangos are a little jumpy given the propensity of their city to jiggle around a bit during Independence season, a time where you get to hear the national anthem an extra lot. I wonder how many people, while singing, whisper a quick prayer of “No es cierto!” — “Not!” — before continuing to the next line.

Meme translation: “Claxcala (sic) with everything, people included.”

“$2,136, 19% off; in interest-free payments of $142.40 over 15 months. Tax included.”

What does it meme? In case you don’t recognize the format up there, that’s an ad from Mercado Libre, an online marketplace not unlike Amazon that’s been popular in Latin America for well over a decade.

The misspelling, the price with a payment plan option, “people included”: it all cracked me up, and continues to crack me up every time I see it. I only went there once 20 years ago when I was pretty ill, but I’m sure it’s worth more than the listed price. As Mexico’s smallest state, it gets picked on a lot. Poor Tlaxcaltecas.

Meme translation: “Hurry, there’s no time to explain, drink this potion!”

What does it meme? Adorable, right? Spooky season is upon us, and beer drinking season is always upon us. So remember: if a little kitty witch hands you a caguama — a 32 ounce bottle of beer — and calls it potion, you accept it!

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.