Breeze through your virtual meetings with these Spanish phrases

In today’s world, virtual meetings have become a part of our day-to-day life, and knowing some key phrases in Spanish for these situations can be incredibly helpful. Here are several useful Spanish phrases that can facilitate smooth and professional interactions during virtual work meetings or conversations, along with examples on how to use them.

Before starting a presentation or sharing documents, you might want to confirm that all participants can see what you are presenting. Believe me, I once attended a business meeting where the speaker spent the entire hour thinking we were all seeing his screen. Nobody had seen anything. So asking if everyone can see your screen is definitely a must.

¿Pueden ver mi pantalla?

Translation: “Can you see my screen?”

Example: “Voy a empezar la presentación, ¿pueden ver mi pantalla?” (I’m going to start the presentation, can you all see my screen?)

¿Me escuchan?

Translation: “Can you all hear me?”

Example: “Hola a todos, ¿me escuchan bien?” (Hi everyone, can you all hear me?)

Se está trabando

Translation: “You’re breaking up.”

Example: “No te escucho, se está trabando.” (I can’t hear you, you’re breaking up).

The fact that we use an impersonal verb to express the phrase — “se está” — means we’re referring to the computer, as in “the computer is breaking up.”

¿Pueden prender sus micrófonos/cámaras?

Translation: “Could you please turn on your mics/cameras?”

Example: “Prendan su micrófono si tienen alguna pregunta.” (Turn on your mics if you have any questions).

“Pueden prender sus cámaras si se sienten cómodos.” (Turn your cameras on if you feel comfortable).

Cualquier pregunta póngala en el chat

Translation: “If you have any questions please put them in the chat.”

Example: “Siéntanse libres de preguntar, pero cualquier pregunta ponganla en el chat.” (Feel free to ask, but if you have any questions please put them in the chat.)

Se me fue el internet

Translation: “I lost my internet connection.”

Example: “Perdón! Se me fue el internet.” (Sorry! My internet went out.)



Last but not least is a technical issue that I am sure has happened to all of us during a Zoom, Meet or Teams call. All of a sudden we are no longer on the call because our internet is not working properly. Whenever we can finally jump back into the meeting again and it’s our turn to speak, we’ll want to use this phrase.

These phrases will help you have more efficient and professional meetings. Integrating them can enhance clarity and foster better communication for your future calls.

Paulina Gerez is a translator-interpreter, content creator, and founder of Crack The Code, a series of online courses focused on languages. Through her social media, she helps people see learning a language from another perspective through her fun experiences. Instagram: paulinagerezm / Tiktok: paugerez3 / YT: paulina gerez