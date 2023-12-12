Christmas 2023: Where to shop local this season

Are you looking for the perfect gift for your new Mexican suegros (in-laws)? Or maybe it’s your first year in Mexico, and you want to get yourself something nice that reflects your new geographic coordinates.

No matter what the occasion, it’s always better to support local businesses and creators, especially in a country as talented – and diverse – as Mexico.

Here’s the roundup of tiendas where you can shop small this holiday season in Mexico City, Mérida, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende.

CDMX

Super Cope

Calle Gral. Antonio León 31, San Miguel Chapultepec

Super Cope calls itself an Abarrotería Cooperativa, or Cooperative Corner Store, where you can find cute gastronomic gift sets of locally made botanitas, salsas, beers, mezcals and more.

Incendiarias

Calle Marsella 60, Juárez

Incendiarias is a woman-owned gallery and gift shop that sells affordable prints of artwork by local artists, notepads and journals, books, candles, calendars and more. It also has a well-stocked online shop for those who prefer to do some (browser) window shopping first.

Casa de Luna

Francisco Ortega 23, Coyoacán

Located in the center of Coyoacán, you won’t find a better selection of traditional Indigenous art and handicrafts than at Casa de Luna. The boutique’s textiles, grabados and ceramics are sourced from every corner of the country. After you’ve bought a few or fifty things, head around the corner for a bite to eat at Casa de Los Tacos.

Bazar Resiliente

Colima 194, Roma Norte

Once monthly, Bazar Resiliente takes over the mansion of Centro Gallego in the heart of Roma Norte. At each edition, you can find over 50 vendors spanning fashion brands, jewelers, chefs and ceramicists. Keep your eyes on their instagram for information on the next date.

Happening Store (also in Mérida)

Tabasco 210, Roma Norte

A classic “concept store,” Happening is where you can indeed find all kinds of things happening: fun slogans, home decor, jewelry, clothing, art, gifts for your dog… Hit Happening if you’re out of ideas and you’ll be sure to think of at least a few more people to buy gifts for this year.

Mérida

Casa Consciente

Calle 7 278F, Campestre

For the eco-conscious shopper, Casa Consciente offers a variety of local products that all adhere to the store’s focus on sustainable, cruelty-free and slow goods. Swing by their upcoming Conscious Bazar on Dec. 16, and enjoy a healthy lunch at their on-site restaurant, María y Yo.

Zamá MID

At the corner of Calle 57 and Calle 66, Barrio Santiago

Located in the Santiago neighborhood of downtown Mérida, Zamá is a haven of handmade apparel and home goods. At Zamá, you’ll find the best in contemporary Mexican design, and unique pieces that work for both casual and formal styles. Preview their online store here.

Color Amor

Calle 55 510D, Centro

If you’re looking for artesanías, Color Amor is your one-stop shop. Now in its 10th year, Color Amor knows the classics – modern huipils, embroidered bags and wallets, vibrant throws and huaraches.

Oaxaca

Flor Cacao

Calle de Manuel Bravo 210, Centro

Find the perfect gift for a chocolate lover at Flor Cacao, a quaint café and candy shop tucked away in the center of Oaxaca city. Their special 10-piece chocolate tree is built into a precious red box that adds the right touch of luxury.

Mexchic

Calle de Manuel Bravo 307, Centro

Right down the road from Flor Cacao is Mexchic, a clothing boutique featuring one-of-a-kind pieces made using traditional techniques. Stop in and try on unique textures that will transport you to the heart of Oaxaca.

Suculenta

Calle Porfirio Díaz 211, Centro

Salsas, spices and spirits are what you’ll find at Suculenta, a general store where you can find great homemade gifts for foodies.

Puerto Vallarta

Art & Market Marina Vallarta

Calle Popa, Marina Vallarta

A Vallarta classic, the Marina-area Art & Market is a must-see on your holiday shopping spree. Every Thursday evening, find local art, crafts, food and music, all in one picturesque place.

Hilo & el mar

Hamburgo 148, Versalles

The beautiful boutique of Vallarta brands Hilo & el mar, Taller Umi and Calmar. Here, you’ll find breezy beach dresses, sweet details to decorate your home, and fun skirts for a night out in the Romantic Zone.

Pakalita

Paseo de las Palmas 3 – Local 14, Plaza 3.14, Nuevo Vallarta

Think traditional threads and frills but with a coastal vibe. Pakalita works with artesans from all over Mexico and seeks to elevate Huichol, Zapotec and Tzotzil designs within their catalog of clothing, home goods and jewelry.

San Miguel de Allende

La Victoriana

Calle del Dr Ignacio Hernandez Macias 72, Centro

Family-owned beauty pharmacy La Victoriana is the place to go for all natural, small-batch skincare. In addition to facial creams and body oils, La Victoriana makes lovely aromatic pillow sprays and calming remedies for all ages.

Mixta

Pila Seca 3, Centro

Check out Mixta Shop for gorgeous jewelry, clothes and decorative gifts, including embroidered throw pillows, candles and folk art.

Solana SMA

Solana is known for its colorful glassware inspired by the Mexican tradition of talavera. Take home a unique set for the person on your list who appreciates the tilework of colonial Mexico, as these glasses are sure to evoke similar delight. Shop online here.

Octágono

Tenerías 2, Centro

The wine lovers on your list will appreciate a unique blend from winemaker Marcelo Castro Vera, who runs a natural winery that uses clay vessels made by regional potters. Visit the tasting room to pick up a bottle, or book a wine tasting with Marcelo himself.