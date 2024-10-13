My American Dream is in Mexico: Rocio

For a long time, I’ve been searching for a very specific place to call home.

I’ve lived in rural Mexico, Chicago, Italy and South Korea. Having been exposed to cultures from across the world, I formed a very clear idea of the city I wanted to live in.

My dream city needed to be big, vibrant, and cosmopolitan, with a major airport for easy domestic and international travel. I wanted nature within an hour’s drive, a walkable city with decent public transportation, and no need for a car (I hate driving). It had to be a direct flight from Chicago where my family lives. And, of course, it had to be affordable, with a thriving culinary and creative scene, rich history, and pleasant weather. Plus, green spaces were a must.

I doubted this city even existed.

Yet, in the most unexpected place, I found it. I never imagined that Mexico City would check nearly all my boxes. When people ask why I chose to move here, it is easier to name the two things I dislike: traffic and pollution. But just as there’s no perfect romantic partner, there’s no perfect city.

How I ended up living my best life here is a story I want to share with you as part of the new MND series, “My American Dream is in Mexico.”

Who am I?

I am the daughter of Mexican immigrants, born in Santa Rosa, a small village in the northern state of Durango with a population of just 100 people. When I was 11, my family moved to the Chicagoland area for the same reason most immigrants uproot: for a better life and more opportunities.

As the youngest of four children, I naturally assimilated the most. I was the first to move out of my parents’ house at 18 to go to college in Chicago. From there, I studied abroad in Italy, and after graduating, I moved to South Korea to teach English and travel.

I’ve always wanted a lifestyle filled with creativity, freedom, and flexibility — while doing work I enjoy. For a while, I thought freelance writing was my ticket there, but I never truly went all in. The truth is, I was more drawn to the idea of the lifestyle than I was willing to hustle for it — like starting with topics I wasn’t passionate about or learning the ropes in unfamiliar areas.

So, instead, I focused on my full-time job to pay the bills while pursuing meaningful creative projects on the side. Then the pandemic hit, and suddenly, my dream lifestyle became a reality. Gone were the dreaded 45-minute commutes to my office in the city. In the blink of an eye, I had the freedom to work from anywhere.

How did I end up here?

Well, almost anywhere. In late 2020, much of the world was still closed, except for Mexico. So, I packed my bags and headed to Playa del Carmen to start my digital nomad journey.

After months in Quintana Roo, I traveled across Mexico, landing in Mexico City in the fall of 2021. People say that when you meet “the one,” you’ll just know. I don’t know if I fully believe that, but that’s exactly what happened with CDMX. The calm certainty I felt about this city was exactly what I needed, especially as an overthinker.

After my family left northern Mexico, I didn’t think I’d return to live here permanently. But early on, I realized how earning in dollars while living in Mexico gave me the ability to create a lifestyle that would be difficult to maintain in many U.S. cities. Still, my main reason for coming to Mexico in the height of the pandemic wasn’t financial — it was to heal from the deep depression I had fallen into.

That decision changed everything. After months of talk therapy and holistic practices like temazcal and cacao ceremonies, I started to feel more like myself again. I discovered that I’m genuinely happier here. The energy in Mexico is simply different from the U.S.

Not to gloss over Mexico’s complex challenges, but there’s a warmth and joy in the people that’s harder to find where I grew up. I feel less anxiety, more grounded, and hearing Spanish all around me is a soothing connection to my roots. Reconnecting with my homeland has been a welcome side effect of living here and Mexican values of family and community resonate with me deeply.

There’s also an emotional aspect to returning to the country my parents left but with the privilege and financial ability to live in a way they never could. My parents rarely vacationed or experienced the richness and beauty of Mexico like I get to. And all of this is possible because of their sacrifices. I’m immensely proud of their work ethic and determination to create more opportunities for our family.

When I told my parents I was moving to Mexico City, they thought I was crazy. My dad, especially, was worried about the city’s crime. They remained skeptical, but thankfully, never tried to talk me out of it.

It’s ironic that I now live in the capital of the country my parents left to give me a better life. Their plan worked — my life is immeasurably better than if we had stayed in Mexico. But now, part of that dream has come full circle, bringing me back to my origins. It’s almost like a cosmic joke.

Our American Dream is in Mexico

And I’m not alone. Since the pandemic, many children of Mexican immigrants — like myself — are choosing to leave the U.S. for Mexico. While they’re seeking many things, their motivations mirror those of their parents—to pursue a better life. For many, it’s also about reconnecting with their ancestral homeland and heritage as well.

In the “My American Dream is in Mexico” series, we’ll explore the stories of Mexican-Americans who’ve made this journey back to Mexico. We’ll delve into their unique experiences, the cities they’re settling in, and the ties they’re rediscovering. We’ll also explore how their families feel about this new version of the American Dream.

If you’d like to share your story for this series, leave your email in the comments, and I’ll get in touch!

Rocio is based in Mexico City and is the creator of CDMX iykyk, a newsletter designed to keep expats, digital nomads and the Mexican diaspora in the loop. The weekly dispatches feature top news, cultural highlights, upcoming CDMX events & local recommendations. For your weekly dose of must-know news about Mexico, subscribe here.