From NYC public schools to Sayulita, one father’s journey to Mexico’s Pacific Coast: A ‘Confidently Wrong’ podcast

As we continue to bring you diverse perspectives and experiences on raising and educating kids in Mexico, today’s podcast episode follows the journey of Rob Whiteman from New York City to Sayulita, Mexico. Rob worked in the city’s massive public school system for years and was looking for a change in life for himself, his wife and their children. And change he made — moving from the largest city in the United States to a tiny beach community of less than 5,000 residents. As you can imagine, it was a massive change, in living, in work and in schooling for his young children.

Today, Rob co-leads the Costa Verde school in Sayulita. Both of his kids studied there and are now thriving. In this week’s episode of “Confidently Wrong,” we learn from Rob how he and has family made the transition and how they are doing now. We talk about classes, exams and sports for the kids of the school. We also talk about some of the lessons learned for families and kids managing the transition to a bilingual school in a small town.

Rob brings a wealth of experience, having lived it as a parent, a teacher and now administrator. Check out these week’s episode to learn and get inspired about raising and educating your kids in Mexico!

🎙️ Confidently Wrong Podcast – Episode 5: From New York City to Mexico's Pacific Coast

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Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.