What’s it really like to raise kids in Mexico? ‘Confidently Wrong’ interviews 3 couples on the front lines

As the “Confidently Wrong” podcast Season 2 rolls along, we continue to explore the confidently wrong assumptions around raising kids in Mexico. In today’s episode, we interview three different couples from three countries — the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. — who are raising their children in Mexico.

We wanted to find out how it’s going: What went well or not so well? How are their kids are doing academically? Do they play sports? How is school similar and different from their home country? And perhaps most importantly: Are the kids happy and thriving?

We also probed into whether they would say that they were running from their home country, running to Mexico, or a little bit of both.

What you will hear is unfiltered, real-life experiences from parents on what it’s really like to raise your children in Mexico. Check it out and you might just be inspired to try it yourself!

You can the episode below on our YouTube channel, Mexico News Daily TV, or click here to listen on Spotify.

Confidently Wrong Podcast: Raising kids in small-town Mexico - Episode 3

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.