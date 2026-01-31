From San Miguel to Wall Street: A ‘Confidently Wrong’ conversation about raising kids in Mexico

Oftentimes, when one talks to parents who are considering moving to Mexico with kids, the focus of the conversation is on potential negatives. What if they don’t like it? What if they don’t learn Spanish? What if they don’t fit in? What if they fall behind their U.S. counterparts? What if they don’t have the same sports? What if they can’t get into a good college? Rarely is the conversation framed around the potential positives or benefits of growing up in another country and culture. I think this largely contributes to the persistence of “confidently wrong” perceptions about raising kids in Mexico.

In today’s episode, we interview someone who quickly puts to rest many of those questions. Ann Dolan and her family provide an exceptional case study that we can all learn from. Ann and her husband Jim moved to Mexico at a young age, and years before having kids. When they ultimately decided to have kids, they chose to have them in Mexico and to continue living in San Miguel de Allende.

When it came time to decide on elementary school, they stayed in Mexico. The same for middle school. All three of their kids grew up bicultural and bilingual and are now all at college in the U.S. Their oldest, who is graduating this spring, already has a job on Wall Street in New York City.

How could all of this have happened for a family living in little San Miguel de Allende? Listen to Ann share the experiences of having, raising and educating kids in Mexico. This episode is guaranteed to leave you informed and inspired!

Check it out on our YouTube channel here, or listen on Spotify.

Confidently wrong about raising kids in Mexico: Lessons from a PRO - Episode 2

Watch this video on YouTube

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.