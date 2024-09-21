A Mexican meme collection to motivate the miserable

Hello, my friends! If you’ve been sitting around wondering when you’d get to see a great Mexican meme roundup again — at least one that is translated and explained — you’re in luck. Today’s the day!

I’ve got some good ones for you after spending way too many hours searching far and wide for them. Do y’all think “meme curator” could become a job one day? If it does, let this serve as evidence that I am already experienced. And if it doesn’t, well, I’d do it for free anyway because there are few nicer things to share in life than a laugh. [Editors note: Thanks, I’ve passed this on to payroll]. Enjoy!

Meme translation: “Steps for having a Mexican Night:”

“Be in Mexico” “At night”

What does it meme? When people say “noche mexicana,” they’re referring to the celebration of Mexican Independence on the night of Sept. 15th. In cities and towns all over the country, “el grito” – the scene of the highest government official available shouting “Viva!” from the community’s most important government building’s balcony – is the main event.

The fact that this is simply called a “Mexican Night,” of course, lends itself to jokes. Just be a Mexican at night. Ta-da!

Meme translation: “I’m not going… I’m not going… I’m not going…

How long are you going to be there? To see if I can drop by.”

What does it meme? This is a popular format, especially for Mexicans, who are famous for talking a lot about possibly, almost surely, joining in on some social activity they’ve been invited to, and then not actually going.

The polite thing in Mexico is to not say “no.” It’s too rough, too blunt. Instead – many here would agree, though I would not – it’s nicer to say that you’ll probably or most likely go, and then simply not show up. They likely won’t bring it up later.

If this happens to you, just remember: to them, it feels about 80% less rude than it does to you.

Meme translation: “Her: You smell so good. What soap do you use?

(on box) Soap for the Pampered Dog.

Prevents…”

What does it meme? This is one of my favorite memes of the bunch, and I keep cracking up at it even though I’ve looked at it over a dozen times now. Especially the “Prevents…” – presumably it says something like “fleas and ticks” – just kills me!

Meme translation: “How I thought I’d look as a nahual.”

“How I wound up looking.”

What does it meme? I’ve talked about the various aspects of magical thinking, including the famed nahuales, before.

In case you need a refresher, the basic gist is this: some people, during the night, turn into animals and run around making mischief. They’re often blamed for things like dead livestock and pets or destroyed gardens. For those who are hardcore believers, evidence will often be found in their investigations to figure out who among them may be nahuales: perhaps a farmer managed to cut the front-left paw of a giant boar, and now a neighbor has his left hand bandaged.

As for me, I cannot get enough of these stories. No one’s ever talked about one wearing clothes, though.

Meme translation: “If I were corrupt, could I do this?”

What does it meme? This is another one that has me cracking up every time I look at it.

The police in Mexico, unfortunately, are not known for their honesty, making me think that the effort to fix our justice system should perhaps start with the people on the ground rather than the judges. This isn’t the first time or place that municipal police forces have been fired or detained, after all.

Their corruption is such an open secret that it’s almost comical. Almost.

That trick’s pretty good, though.

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.