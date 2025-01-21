The joy of having things made in Mexico

It’s not that I’m embarrassed, but I do feel a little sheepish writing it: I have, apparently, abnormally large calves. At least for Mexico.

And let me tell you, that makes me pretty sad. I don’t know much about fashion — most currently fashionable clothing looks so silly to me — but I do love a sexy knee-high boot (no heels, please).

Alas, almost every knee-high boot I try on stops zipping up as soon as it hits my calf; they’re just not wide enough. And it’s heartbreaking, because I have seen some really cute boots out there.

But wait! It’s not the end!

Not too far from here is a town called Naolinco, famous for its leather products, mainly boots and belts. And if I decide to make a trip up to Naolinco, I can have a pair of boots made just for me! The style, the fit, the color — I can get exactly what I want with exactly the right fit.

Have I done this? Well, no. It’s a little pricey, yes, though not prohibitively expensive. The main thing is that you’ve got to make a day of it. It’s a bit of a drive, and then it’s figuring out exactly what you want, and finding someone to make it for you. Then you’ve got to go back to pick them up. Mexico being Mexico, you’re definitely going to want to call and confirm they’re ready ahead of time even if you’ve got a promised ready-by date.

But I could do it, and that’s the important thing.

And shoes aren’t all you can have made. The sky really kind of is the limit!

Having things made in Mexico: from plush carrots to custom furniture

When my daughter wanted “carrots” for her stuffed rabbit one Christmas, we had little stuffed carrots made. When she wanted “number blocks” from her favorite YouTube math singers, we had those made. And when her tastes became decidedly creepier, we had a bloodied “Canelita” from the Animal Crossing-Eternal Horizons crossover made, complete with a detachable velcro gun. She was over the moon. Oh, dear.

What else can you do? Well, there’s a seamstress a few blocks from my house, for example, who can “clone” clothing items. Just pick out the material, give her the original, and voilà! I’ve got a favorite dress and a favorite pair of pants that will be getting that treatment soon. After last year’s hellishly hot spring season, I’m going to be prepared for this one with the thinnest, lightest clothing I can find!

Speaking of drought, a water catchment system is another thing that you can have fitted to your home. This is something I’m personally dying to do; but alas, I rent. But aside from actual companies that can install these systems, it’s possible to find individuals who can do so, as well.

But the category of things I’ve had things made the most by far is furniture.

It’s not the easiest thing in the world finding a good, reliable carpenter. So when you find one, hold on to this person for dear life! Because especially in a country where storage can be sparse, it’s important to be able to create options for yourself.

My favorite most recent carpenter-made piece of furniture is my standing desk. I bought the electrical base on Amazon, but skipped their overpriced desktops. Instead, I designed exactly the desktop I wanted, and a carpenter made it for me! We’ve also had a TV stand/bookshelf made to fit a tight living room, and a toy chest that I had fun painting once it was done. In the last house we lived in, I had a loft bed with built-in drawers and a desk made for my daughter. She loved the height and the cave-like feel underneath.

Why, you can even have beer made, a service my partner has provided. Got a restaurant or bar and want a special house recipe? There are people that can design and produce them for you. And of course, food, party favors and decorations for parties of any size can always be found. Themed t-shirts for the parents at birthday parties are currently a big thing in my city, actually. This is overkill if you ask me, but people seem to really get excited about it!

Will your own bespoke designs hit the nail on the head every time? Well, no. I found out a couple of times, for example, that my furniture-designing skills weren’t quite as professional as I thought they were. Fortunately, there are people who know much more about the things they make than we do. Trust them as guides.

The main trouble with having anything made, of course, is finding the right person or business. If you’re new in town or have limited Spanish skills, this can be tough. But if you have friends or at least know some people whose opinion you trust, then that’s your in. This is a country where everybody “knows a guy.” Ask around, and you’re sure to find someone!

And when in doubt or truly at a loss, take a look around Facebook or Instagram; many will have pages that display examples of their work.

So remember: there’s leg work, but it’s fun leg work. Think of it as an adventure and a chance to meet some cool new people. You might get your custom-made stuff and a new friend!

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.