The social life of Puerto Vallarta: The best clubs for every interest

Sure, Puerto Vallarta is a beach town, and one of Mexico’s most popular vacation destinations. Yes, the expansive Pacific, cobblestone streets and all-day happy hours may make you want to go full recluse in a lounge chair. But with a closer look, you’ll see the undercurrent of community that pulses just beneath the margarita-fueled surface.

The city, beloved by snowbirds, nomads and long-time locals, is buzzing with clubs and meetups that go beyond the usual resort-town fare. Whether you’re itching to hike the Sierra Madres or sip rosé over the latest book club pick, Vallarta has a club with your name on it. Here is your guide to the city’s best clubs for every kind of hobbyist. And yes, there’s even one for plant parents.

Vallarta Garden Club: For the cultured green thumb

If your idea of heaven is bougainvillea in full bloom or a perfectly trimmed palm, the Vallarta Garden Club is the place to get your hands dirty. This all-volunteer organization is behind much of the beauty in downtown Puerto Vallarta, planting and maintaining the greenery throughout the city, from curbside gardens to the tree-lined boulevards.

Members get access to seasonal social events like garden galas and jungle luncheons, but the real payoff is seeing your handiwork transform Vallarta’s streets into a tropical postcard. Membership helps support local landscaping jobs and sustainable beautification efforts, which is always a plus.

Costa Endurance Club and Nova Runners: For the masochistic morning person

If you’re the kind of person who thinks “fun” includes sprinting at dawn, Puerto Vallarta has not one but two top-tier running and endurance groups.

Costa Endurance Club is a runner’s dream: a high-octane crew that trains several times a week with long-distance runs along the Malecón and around Puerto Vallarta. Whether you’re prepping for your first Ironman or just want to see what your lungs and legs are made of, this group brings the energy, the sweat and the camaraderie. Check their Instagram page for the information on their upcoming runs.

Then there’s Nova Runners, a friendly running club that offers group jogs that are about good vibes and consistency. You’ll spot them hitting the pavement in the evenings, weaving through the different neighborhoods across the city. They meet up in front of the Nissan dealership at 8:30 pm. It’s the perfect way to stay fit and meet fellow pavement-pounders without feeling like you’ve accidentally joined an elite boot camp.

PV Writers Group at The Living Room Bookstore: For the literary luminary

Tucked inside the breezy confines of The Living Room Bookstore and Cafe in Marina Vallarta, the PV Writers Group meets monthly to read, write, critique and caffeinate. Writers of all stripes are welcome, whether you’re penning your first memoir, rewriting a travel piece for the fifth time, or just there for the banana bread and inspiration.

It’s part workshop, part salon and 100 percent judgement-free. Come prepared to share your work or soak in the stories of others.

PV Book Club: For the page-turner

Looking for intelligent conversations with a side of ocean breeze and a cocktail? Enter the PV Book Club, a seasonal, welcoming reading group that gathers monthly at the Sea Monkey to discuss a rotating selection of fiction, memoir and non-fiction. Members are a mix of locals, foreign residents and snowbirds who all share the love of the written word, and maybe a good margarita.

Ladies Outdoor Club Adventures: For the trail-trotting woman

Puerto Vallarta is a playground for the outdoorsy, and the Ladies Outdoor Club Adventures — LOCA, for short — is where the active gals gather. Think kayaking in Banderas Bay, whale-watching excursions and jungle hikes led by women tour guides.

What started as a few friends getting outside together has grown into a sisterhood of smart, adventurous women of all ages and backgrounds. You don’t need to be super fit or have all the gear. Just show up with a sense of humor and a spirit of adventure.

Painting Classes at Art VallARTa: For the aspiring Frida

If you’ve ever stared wistfully at a blank canvas and thought “I could do that if I just had a little guidance… and maybe a glass of wine,” Art VallARTa is calling your name. This arts center in the Zona Romántica offers classes in painting, ceramics, sculpture and more, led by talented local and visiting artists.

The painting classes are especially popular among both beginners and seasoned creatives. Whether you’re in it to refine your brush technique or just want a colorful souvenir, the variety of classes offers something for every level of artist. The Wine and Design Wednesdays are particularly popular.

Puerto Vallarta’s social scene isn’t confined to bars and beach clubs, though there’s plenty of that, too. The clubs and communities here offer the opportunity for connection and a deeper way to experience the destination and make a few new local friends in the process.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.