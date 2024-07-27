The week’s most mouth-watering Mexican memes

Hello, my fellow humor lovers! It’s time once again for MND’s roundup of hilarious Mexican memes, our favorite day of the… quincena. I’d do these weekly, but we’ve got a budget, you see.

But no matter. For you, my fine readers, the most delectable Mexican memes of the week, complete with translation and commentary by yours truly. I spoil you because I love you.

Meme translation: None needed here.

What does it meme? Super adorable, right?

Here we have the famed rapper Tupac in two panels: a fun, casual look —he’s your buddy! — on one side, and his Sunday best — he’s your boss! — on the other.

If you’ve taken even the most rudimentary of Spanish classes, you’ve surely learned the difference between the pronouns “tú” and “usted.”

“Tú” is “you” for, essentially, your social equals or inferiors: family and friends, those you know well, those younger than you. “Usted” is “you” for those you want to be careful to show respect to, either because they’re older or in a position of authority; it’s also useful for putting down a bit of social distance, something I appreciate especially when in close quarters with strange men — like when you’re in a taxi. Cute, right?

Meme translation: “Hmm… what else can I clean so I don’t have to start on my to-do list?”

What does it meme? Oh, how hard this one hit!

I am, as you may know if you’ve been reading me for a while, an enthusiastic cleaner and decorator. It’s something I like to do even if I’m not trying to avoid other things, so you can imagine how easy it is when I am.

Needless to say, my house is usually sparkling. My to-do list, though, is always fairly “meh.”

Meme translation: “The risk I took was calculated. But man… I’m bad at math.”

What does it meme? Adorable, right?

In a sea of phrases that have no translation and therefore are completely meaningless in English, calculated risk is an idiom that’s actually the same in both languages. And it just feels good when you can translate something word for word and know exactly what it means, doesn’t it?

Meme translation: “Me at 3 a.m. in the backwoods after a chill outing with my buddies.”

“Right, lady, but where exactly did you lose them?”

What does it meme? I’ve gone over “algo tranqui” before — check the second meme down here, and just remember that when someone invites you to “something chill,” that it is almost always a lie. You’re welcome.

Anyway! Here we have a very drunk little fellow who has stumbled upon La Llorona, one of Mexico’s most famous scary legends. Most would run, but the bottle in his hand has made him bold. “No, really, where did you last see them?”

Meme translation: “When ‘unknowen’ with an ‘e’ calls your husband.”

What does it meme? Oof. So close to getting away with it, buddy.

It’s not easy having an affair these days. We always know who’s calling, and we all know where our loved ones are most all of the time. Honestly, I have no idea how people have affairs these days without anyone finding out unless their partners are purposefully shielding their eyes.

It won’t stop some people from trying, of course. One of the techniques is saving a lover’s contact under something neutral and unassuming. “Domino’s Pizza,” “Juan – mecánico,” “Unknown.”

If you’re going to try being sneaky like that, though, for goodness sake: get the spelling right.

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, sarahedevries.substack.com.