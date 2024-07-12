Talk about ‘tiempo’ with these handy words for time

¡Hola a todos! It’s time to practice our Mexican Spanish once again — and today we’re going to learn about adverbs of time. Adverbs of time are words that help us situate actions or events in time. They are essential for structuring and correctly understanding sentences. They can help you describe the frequency with which you do something.

Here are some of the most common adverbs of time in Spanish, focusing on “a menudo,” “de vez en cuando,” and “rara vez” in context to illustrate their usage.

A menudo

Meaning: Often

Examples:

A menudo visito a mis abuelos los domingos. ( I often visit my grandparents on Sundays.) A menudo leo antes de dormir. ( I often read before going to sleep.) No salimos a cenar muy a menudo . ( We do not often go out for dinner.) A menudo practicamos deportes en el parque. ( We often play sports in the park.) A menudo me reúno con mis amigos para tomar un café. ( I often meet my friends for coffee.)

De vez en cuando

Meaning: Occasionally

Examples:

De vez en cuando me gusta salir a caminar. ( Occasionally , I like to go out for a walk.) De vez en cuando vamos al cine a ver una película. ( Occasionally , we go to the movies to watch a film.) De vez en cuando cocino una cena especial para mi familia. ( Occasionally , I cook a special dinner for my family.) De vez en cuando hago ejercicio por las mañanas, pero casi siempre en las tardes. ( Occasionally , I exercise in the mornings but more often in the afternoons.) De vez en cuando tomamos un día libre para relajarnos. ( Occasionally , we take a day off to relax.)

Rara vez

Meaning: Rarely

Examples:

Rara vez veo televisión. ( I rarely watch television.) Rara vez salgo a bailar los sábados. ( I rarely go dancing on Saturdays.) Rara vez como comida rápida. ( I rarely eat fast food.) Rara vez viajo por trabajo. ( I rarely travel for work.) Rara vez tengo tiempo para descansar durante la semana. ( I rarely have time to rest during the week.)

These adverbs are fundamental tools in learning to talk about time in Spanish. They allow us to place actions within a temporal framework and enrich our conversations. Familiarizing yourself with these adverbs and practicing them in various contexts will improve your fluency and understanding of the language. Start using them and see how your Spanish starts flowing!

Paulina Gerez is a translator-interpreter, content creator, and founder of Crack The Code, a series of online courses focused on languages. Through her social media, she helps people see learning a language from another perspective through her fun experiences. Instagram: paulinagerezm / Tiktok: paugerez3 / YT: paulina gerez