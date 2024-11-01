What’s on in Guadalajara and Lake Chapala in November?

November is not all about the Day of the Dead. The event calendar in Guadalajara and Lake Chapala Ribera for November is wide and varied to satisfy every craving — from wine festivals to book fairs, world-class concerts (and of course, some Day of the Dead events, we are in Mexico after all).

To help you stay entertained in the run up to the holiday season, we’ve selected the most exciting events in Guadalaja and Ajijic (and Tequila) to keep everyone in the family entertained.

Miktlán, México Sensacional

The Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) will celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead with a festival featuring music, dance, and sensory activities inspired by Mictlán, the pre-Hispanic underworld.

According to Mexica legend, the souls of the dead had to travel four years and overcome a series of obstacles before entering Mictlán, where they were welcomed to the afterlife by the god and goddess of death.

When? Nov. 1

Where? The UAG Campus

Tickets? Free of charge.

Recorrido Día de Muertos Bosque Los Colomos – November 1-2

Bosque Los Colomos, Guadalajara’s largest urban park, will host four whimsical night tours for the whole family in celebration of the Day of the Dead. Picture the wood’s pathways aglow with flickering candles, the aromatic smell of copal incense and glowing cempasúchil flowers all around. At the end of the tour, a surprise await the attendees.

When? Nov. 1 and 2, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where? Bosque Los Colomos.

Tickets: 150 pesos.

Cardboard and Toy Fair – November 1-7

Marking its 70th anniversary, the Cardboard and Toy Fair brings together some 300 small businesses and artisans in a traditional tianguis (open-air market) setting. Here, you’ll find everything from cardboard figures to sugar skulls, papel picado (engraved paper) clay figures, and a wide variety of decorative items related to the Day of the Dead. Food stalls will also be available.

When? Every day until Nov. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where? Calzada Independencia.

Grupo Frontera concert – November 2

Grupo Frontera, Mexico’s musical group ensemble of the moment, will offer a concert in Guadalajara as part of its Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada (Let’s Pretend Nothing Is Happening) international tour. The band grew in popularity thanks to its cumbias norteñas, a subgenre of norteño music within the broader category of Mexican regional music genre.

When? Nov. 2

Where? Arena VFG, Guadalajara.

Tickets? Here.

Day of the Dead Festival in Tequila – November 2

For the first time ever, the town of Tequila (58 km west of Guadalajara) will host a Day of the Dead festival. Dubbed Tequilero Hasta Los Huesos (Tequila Lover to the Bones), the free festival will feature a parade, a performance by the Papantla flyers, a catrina contest, a folkloric dance show, video mapping, a mariachi performance, and more. The event will also exhibit tequila brands that offer Day of the Dead editions.

When? Nov. 2, from noon.

Where? Main Plaza of Tequila.

More information: Here.

Steve Aoki at Fiestas de Octubre – Nov 4

As October comes to an end, so does Guadalajara’s traditional Fiestas de Octubre. To wrap up the month-long festival, U.S. DJ Steve Aoki is set to perform at the Auditorio Benito Juárez, also known as the palenque. The palenque is an intimate arena known for its lively concert ambiance. It’s a staple of the festival and a must-visit attraction for anyone looking for an authentic concert experience in Mexico.

General admission to the Fiestas de Octubre includes free entry to the show from the stands. Access may be limited if the auditorium reaches full capacity.

When? Nov. 4.

Where? Auditorio Benito Juárez, Zapopan.

Tickets? Here.

Feria Maestros del Arte – November 8-10

Back for its 17th edition, the Art Masters Fair brings together artisans from across the country to exhibit and promote their work. The fair, one of Mexico’s largest of its kind, features classic to contemporary pieces that range from fine jewelry to wood, pottery, ceramics and all types of textiles. Besides shopping, visitors can also attend one of the many artists’ presentations.

When? Nov. 8 and 10.

Where? Hotel Real de Chapala, Ajijic.

More information: Here.

Vinart Ajijic – November 16-17

Picture yourself surrounded by lush greenery, sipping wine and savoring gourmet food as you gaze out over Lake Chapala. That’s the setting at the Vinart Ajijic wine festival, an event that features workshops, tastings, pairings, and an impressive array of wines from 40 prestigious wineries. Tickets include access to the festival, a complimentary drink and a ticket to the after party.

When? Nov. 16 and 17.

Where? Nimue Marina Residence & Hotel Boutique, Ajijic.

Tickets? Here.

Calaverandia – October 25-November 24

Calaverandia, the world’s first theme park inspired by Day of the Dead, is back once again. With colorful and immersive attractions that mesmerize kids and adults alike, visitors will find exciting rides, multimedia shows, art installations, video mapping, live music and a wide variety of food stalls. As well as buckets of fun, the park aims to educate visitors about the importance of the celebration.

When? Oct. 25 to Nov. 18

Where? Parque Ávila Camacho, Guadalajara.

Tickets? Here.

Fiesta de San Andrés – November 21-30

Most towns in Mexico have a patron saint or a virgin who is celebrated every year with an elaborate multi-day festival. To celebrate Saint Andrew, the town’s patron, Ajijic hosts a nine-day-long festival filled with music and shows. The fiesta patronal (patron’s party) features daily processions through Ajijic’s colorful streets, ending in the main plaza with rides, food stalls and fireworks.

When? Nov. 21 to 30.

Where? Ajijic, Chapala.

Tickets: Free entrance.

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily.






