What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in August?

As summer winds down, Puerto Vallarta stays hot with a lineup of concerts, comedy shows, theater and music talks that range from the hilarious to the heartfelt.

Whether you’re drawn to the bohemian sound of singer-songwriters or the beat of Chicago house, August offers plenty of ways to stay connected to the culture of this coastal city. Here’s what’s on this month.

La Noche de la Guirnalda

Grupo de Teatro Dionisio is back with a new original production that reflects the voices and stories of the people who actually live in Puerto Vallarta year-round. “La noche de la guirnalda” (The Night of the Garland) is a tapestry of vignettes inspired by current events, whispered neighborhood rumors and the quiet resilience of everyday life. The play offers a thought-provoking and heartfelt portrayal of Vallarta’s identity beyond tourism.

Dates: August 2 at 8 p.m.

Location: Plataforma 322 Cultural Center, Alondra 103, Los Sauces

Cost: Tickets via Facebook: Grupo de Teatro Dionisio

Mesmo Rollo Tour 2025

If you’ve laughed at them on TikTok, now’s your chance to see them live. The Mesmo Rollo Tour brings together four of Mexico’s most viral comedy groups — Los Mesmos Show, K Rollo Show, Los Wapayasos and Horripicosos — for a night of hilarious sketches, slapstick antics and outrageous costume comedy.

It’s a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud event perfect for anyone who appreciates over-the-top humor and doesn’t mind a few ridiculous surprises.

Dates: August 3 at 5 p.m.

Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre

Cost: From 330 pesos

House Rules: The Rise of House Music

Take a break from the dance floor and learn how house music became one of the most influential genres in the world. Local PV personality Paco Ojeda hosts this immersive presentation that charts the genre’s roots in Chicago’s underground scene to its explosion in global clubs. Featuring iconic tracks and stories from the LGBTQ+ and Black communities who shaped the movement, this session will have you grooving in your seat.

Dates: August 7 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Joint Co-Work, Insurgentes 108, Zona Romántica

Cost: 300 pesos. Tickets available at The Joint front desk.

José Madero: Sarajevo Tour

Longtime fans of José Madero and newcomers alike are in for an intimate evening of raw emotion and powerful vocals. As the former frontman of Mexican rock band Panda, Madero has since carved out a deeply personal solo career with an introspective sound that merges rock, poetry and vulnerability. His Sarajevo tour features new material alongside fan favorites in a concert that promises intensity, connection and a whole lot of feels.

Date: August 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre

Cost: From 2,100 pesos. Tickets via Ticketmania and the Teatro Vallarta box office.

Strings of Light: The Musical Journey of Pat Metheny

In this beautifully curated listening session, Paco Ojeda dives into the life and music of Pat Metheny, one of modern jazz’s most prolific and genre-defying artists. From his early guitar work to his expansive compositions that mix classical music, folk and fusion, this talk is a deep dive for jazz lovers and curious listeners alike. It’s a warm and enriching evening at the Joint. that explores what makes Metheny’s music so timeless and moving.

Dates: August 21 at 7 p.m.

Location: Joint Boutique Hotel and Cowork, Insurgentes 108, Zona Romántica

Cost: 300 pesos, cash only; tickets available at Joint’s front desk

Elías Medina’s La Experiencia Tour

With a soulful voice and a knack for writing viral Regional Mexicano hits, Elías Medina brings his signature blend of ballads, humor and storytelling to Vallarta for the first time. Known for penning songs performed by artists like Grupo Firme and Pesado, Medina’s live show goes beyond music — it’s a relaxed, bohemian-style experience filled with emotion, laughter and sing-along moments.

Dates: Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.

Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre

Cost: Tickets start at 550 pesos

Hermanos de Leche Comedy Show

Podcasters, online influencers and comedy duo Iván “La Mole” Fematt and Adrián Marcelo are kicking off their world tour in Vallarta with Hermanos de Leche, a high-octane standup show that blends soccer fandom with sharp satire.

The two are known for their viral banter and unfiltered takes on everything from sports to pop culture, with a focus on hilarious and often absurd life lessons. This adult-only Spanish-language show is a must for fans of edgy, sports-laced humor.

Date: August 30 at 9 p.m.

Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre

Cost: From 400 pesos. Tickets via Arema and the Teatro Vallarta box office

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.