Thursday, July 31, 2025
What’s on in Puerto Vallarta in August?

Meagan Drillinger
By Meagan Drillinger
A street scene in one of Puerto Vallarta's old neighborhoods showcasing the colorful facades of multistory buildings in yellow, purple and bright teal with decorative ironwork on balconies. Overhead, strings of colorful papel picado banners are strung across the street. Potted plants adorn some windows and balconies.
(Kate_N/Shutterstock)

As summer winds down, Puerto Vallarta stays hot with a lineup of concerts, comedy shows, theater and music talks that range from the hilarious to the heartfelt.

Whether you’re drawn to the bohemian sound of singer-songwriters or the beat of Chicago house, August offers plenty of ways to stay connected to the culture of this coastal city. Here’s what’s on this month.

La Noche de la Guirnalda

A theatrical promotional poster for "La Noche de la Guirnalda" (The Night of the Garland) by Grupo de Teatro Dionisio, featuring a surreal scene. At the top, the title "La Noche de la Guirnalda" is prominently displayed next to an image of a stylized, reptilian-like creature on a full moon. Below, a group of diverse actors, some with exaggerated or whimsical expressions, are seated and standing within a small white boat labeled "LA PORTENTOSA," which appears to be floating in a dark, mysterious setting under a sky with silhouetted birds. The bottom of the poster provides details: "Dirección: David Jiménez Sánchez", "Texto: Samantha Dueñas, Juan Pablo Hernández y Juan Carlos Ramírez", "2 de agosto, 8:00 p.m.", "Plataforma 322, Alondra 103, Col. Los Sauces", "Información y boletos: 322 105 6979."
(Grupo de Teatro Dionisio/Facebook)

Grupo de Teatro Dionisio is back with a new original production that reflects the voices and stories of the people who actually live in Puerto Vallarta year-round. “La noche de la guirnalda” (The Night of the Garland) is a tapestry of vignettes inspired by current events, whispered neighborhood rumors and the quiet resilience of everyday life. The play offers a thought-provoking and heartfelt portrayal of Vallarta’s identity beyond tourism.

Dates: August 2 at 8 p.m.
Location: Plataforma 322 Cultural Center, Alondra 103, Los Sauces
Cost: Tickets via Facebook: Grupo de Teatro Dionisio

Mesmo Rollo Tour 2025

A promotional poster for the "MESMO ROLLO TOUR 2025," featuring four Mexican comedians dressed as clowns, one with purple hair and a sparkly suit, another with black hair and a multicolored checkered shirt, a third with yellow hair and a polka-dotted suit, and the fourth with red hair and a sparkly pink top. All are in full clown makeup with painted smiles and red noses, posing cheerfully.
(Mesmitas Oficial CF/Facebook)

If you’ve laughed at them on TikTok, now’s your chance to see them live. The Mesmo Rollo Tour brings together four of Mexico’s most viral comedy groups — Los Mesmos Show, K Rollo Show, Los Wapayasos and Horripicosos — for a night of hilarious sketches, slapstick antics and outrageous costume comedy.

It’s a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud event perfect for anyone who appreciates over-the-top humor and doesn’t mind a few ridiculous surprises.

Dates: August 3 at 5 p.m.
Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre
Cost: From 330 pesos

House Rules: The Rise of House Music

A promotional poster for "HOUSE RULES: The Rise of House Music from a Chicago Basement to Global Beats," an event hosted by Paco Ojeda in Puerto Vallarta. The poster features a Black DJ wearing headphones, intensely focused on mixing music on two turntables and a mixer, set against a blurred background of a lively crowd dancing in a club.
(Joint. Boutique Hotel and Cowork/Facebook)

Take a break from the dance floor and learn how house music became one of the most influential genres in the world. Local PV personality Paco Ojeda hosts this immersive presentation that charts the genre’s roots in Chicago’s underground scene to its explosion in global clubs. Featuring iconic tracks and stories from the LGBTQ+ and Black communities who shaped the movement, this session will have you grooving in your seat.

Dates: August 7 at 7 p.m.
Location: The Joint Co-Work, Insurgentes 108, Zona Romántica
Cost: 300 pesos. Tickets available at The Joint front desk.

José Madero: Sarajevo Tour

A promotional poster for the "SARAJEVO LA GIRA" (Sarajevo The Tour) concert by José Madero. The poster features a silhouetted figure of José Madero from behind, facing away from the viewer. The text on the poster, in varying shades of purple and white, highlights the artist's name and tour: "SARAJEVO LA GIRA," "JOSÉ MADERO." Below his figure, the location and date of the concert are stated: "PUERTO VALLARTA / JALISCO," "TEATRO VALLARTA," and "VIERNES 8 DE AGOSTO" (Friday, August 8).
(José Madero)

Longtime fans of José Madero and newcomers alike are in for an intimate evening of raw emotion and powerful vocals. As the former frontman of Mexican rock band Panda, Madero has since carved out a deeply personal solo career with an introspective sound that merges rock, poetry and vulnerability. His Sarajevo tour features new material alongside fan favorites in a concert that promises intensity, connection and a whole lot of feels.

Date: August 8 at 8:00 p.m.
Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre
Cost: From 2,100 pesos. Tickets via Ticketmania and the Teatro Vallarta box office.

Strings of Light: The Musical Journey of Pat Metheny

A promotional poster for "STRINGS OF LIGHT: THE MUSICAL JOURNEY OF PAT METHENY," presented by Paco Ojeda. The image features a silhouetted figure of a musician, likely a guitarist, standing in shallow water or a misty landscape with a bare tree in the background, conveying a serene and artistic mood. Overlaid on this backdrop, event details are presented in white and red text: "AUG 21," "5 - 6:45 PM," "JOINT COWORKING HOTEL," and "300 PESOS • CASH ONLY." To the right, "PACO OJEDA ON MUSIC" is displayed, followed by a call to action: "Get your tickets at the hotel's Reception Desk LIMITED SEATS!" At the bottom, logos for "Glow," "Joint. Boutique Hotel & Cowork," and "Paco Ojeda" are visible, along with the address "Insurgentes 108, Col. Emiliano Zapata."
(Joint. Boutique Hotel and Cowork/Facebook)

In this beautifully curated listening session, Paco Ojeda dives into the life and music of Pat Metheny, one of modern jazz’s most prolific and genre-defying artists. From his early guitar work to his expansive compositions that mix classical music, folk and fusion, this talk is a deep dive for jazz lovers and curious listeners alike. It’s a warm and enriching evening at the Joint. that explores what makes Metheny’s music so timeless and moving.

Dates: August 21 at 7 p.m.
Location: Joint Boutique Hotel and Cowork, Insurgentes 108, Zona Romántica
Cost: 300 pesos, cash only; tickets available at Joint’s front desk

Elías Medina’s La Experiencia Tour

A concert promotional poster for "ELÍAS MEDINA: EL NUEVO CLÁSICO DE LA MÚSICA MEXICANA" (The New Classic of Mexican Music), advertising his "LA EXPERIENCIA" tour for 2025. The image features Elías Medina in the foreground, singing passionately into a microphone, illuminated by stage lights. Behind him, partially silhouetted, are other band members with their instruments.
(Elías Medina)

With a soulful voice and a knack for writing viral Regional Mexicano hits, Elías Medina brings his signature blend of ballads, humor and storytelling to Vallarta for the first time. Known for penning songs performed by artists like Grupo Firme and Pesado, Medina’s live show goes beyond music — it’s a relaxed, bohemian-style experience filled with emotion, laughter and sing-along moments.

Dates: Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.
Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre
Cost: Tickets start at 550 pesos

Hermanos de Leche Comedy Show

A promotional poster for the "Hermanos de Leche Tour Mundial" comedy show in Puerto Vallarta. The poster features two smiling male comedians: one on the left wearing an Argentina soccer jersey and sunglasses, the other on the right in a red Spain soccer jersey. Between them, a golden World Cup trophy is visible, and in the background, elements like a soccer ball and stadium lights suggest a sports theme.
(Hermanos de Leche)

Podcasters, online influencers and comedy duo Iván “La Mole” Fematt and Adrián Marcelo are kicking off their world tour in Vallarta with Hermanos de Leche, a high-octane standup show that blends soccer fandom with sharp satire.

The two are known for their viral banter and unfiltered takes on everything from sports to pop culture, with a focus on hilarious and often absurd life lessons. This adult-only Spanish-language show is a must for fans of edgy, sports-laced humor.

Date: August 30 at 9 p.m.
Location: Teatro Vallarta, Perú 1105-C, 5 de Diciembre
Cost: From 400 pesos. Tickets via Arema and the Teatro Vallarta box office

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.

