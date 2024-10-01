What’s on in the Riviera Maya this October?

October is my favorite time of year in the Riviera Maya. There’s amazing food and deep spiritual cultural connections in every community. It’s leading up to one of Mexico’s biggest celebrations, Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead.

I had great fun last year getting my face painted. Every town, every community and every person I’ve met during this time of year has been warm and welcoming. It is a time for human kindness and family.

Here in the Riviera Maya, you’ll also see and experience the beautiful Maya tradition of Hanal Pixan. Hanal means food, and pixan means soul. In Mayan, these two words together mean food for the soul. Traditional altars will start appearing in early October. So, you can expect to see them in hotels, businesses, schools, homes and above all, in cemeteries.

October 1 – Explore the Universe in 3D at Cozumel Planetarium

Planetarium Cha’an Ka’an in Cozumel has the only 3D projection screen in Latin America. Lie back and enjoy soaring through the stars, exploring black holes and nebulas and learning about the vast frontier of space. The planetarium is open every day except Sundays and only costs 70 pesos ($3.50 US) for residents or 150 pesos ($7.50 US) for tourists. The show goes for nearly an hour and is so amazing it feels like five minutes. There are plenty of activities for the kids — everything from robotics programs to bird watching — as it doubles as a science museum.

October 4 – Jazz Under the Stars, Playa del Carmen

Enjoy a night of Jazz Under the Stars full of great music, a four-course meal and a welcome cocktail at The Fives Downtown in Playa del Carmen. This musical journey from the Caribbean to Europe is performed by Europe’s acclaimed Ernesto Montenegro Quintet, who will captivate you while you relax on the rooftop bar with Caribbean views. It’s 990 pesos, and you’d better hurry; the limited seating is filling up fast.

All of October – Swim with Turtles in Akumal

May through November is the best time to swim with sea turtles in Akumal. There are usually some sea turtles present year-round, but during these months, you’re almost guaranteed to have a turtle or two to keep you company while snorkeling.

You have a couple of options for seeing the turtles. Pay the 300 pesos ($15 US) and enter the marine park where you can pick up a guided snorkel tour. Or, walk further into town with your snorkel gear and enjoy a free swim/snorkel by walking into the water from one of many beachside restaurants.

October 10-15 – Mocha Fest Cancún

It’s five days of fun at the annual Mocha Fest in Cancún. With free shuttles, great entertainment and all-inclusive hotels, you don’t have to lift a finger. All you do is have fun. Music, pool parties, brunches, lingerie parties and there’s even a bikini booze cruise. You can get tickets through Eventbrite or book with the hotels.

October 17-20 – XVI Cozumel Island Bird Festival

This free Festival de las Aves Isla Cozumel is four days of nature-loving fun. I’ve bookmarked this one for the free bird-watching tours, educational sessions, lectures and art. Plus, it’s very kid-friendly, with plenty of activities each day. A lot happens at the Planetarium during the festival. They also have an amazing 3D digital dome to explore the universe after the day’s activities. I’ll be attending this one for sure, so be sure to say hi if you drop by!

All of October – Watch a Maya Rain Ceremony, Playa del Carmen

Watch a breathtaking display in Parque Los Fundadores, the main park along Playa del Carmen’s Quinta Avenida downtown. Performed since pre-Columbian times, the Papantla Flyers perform a spectacular aerial Maya Rain Ceremony. Climbing a huge pole several stories high, they spiral down to earth, representing rain,hanging by their feet as they glide slowly upside down. It’s free, and the flyers can be found in the park daily. Just be sure to leave a tip.

October 26-Nov 2 – Costume Diving Cozumel

Be it ghost or ghoul, Wonder Woman or witch, grab your favorite costume and head to Cozumel’s crystal clear waters. After all, we’re famous for scuba diving and water sports!

Join Tri-State Scuba’s annual costume dive pilgrimage to Cozumel. All divers are welcome, from any part of the world. Be sure to book in advance and get great prices as it’s about to hit high season. Then prices rise!

October 28-Nov 1 – Luz y Vida (Life and Light) Festival Isla Mujeres

The Light and Life festival begins with the lighting of the Grand Altar and ends with a huge street parade of catrinas and catrines (skeletons). It wraps up every facet of Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday with breathtaking costumes, street parades, dancing and music over five days. In the festival’s words, “Luz y Vida is a five-night festival blending Mexican tradition, Maya mystique, Catholic reverence and a sprinkle of Halloween mischief.” Entry is free; the organizers just ask you to dress for the occasion and join in the fun.

October 30 – Festival of Life and Death Traditions

Discover the famous Day of the Dead traditions of the Yucatán Peninsula, when we welcome the souls of our loved ones back from the afterlife for a visit. Held at Xcaret, just outside Playa del Carmen, this festival lasts until November 3. It includes concerts, plays, dances and an All Saints Day mass. Plus, there are exhibitions and workshops at the Interactive Hacienda. Price is 825 pesos, and children 0-4 are free.

October 31 – Meet the Maya King of the Underworld

Join Pueblo del Maíz, the Maya cultural center in Cozumel for Maya Day of the Dead celebrations! There is a fun show to descend into Xibalba (the Maya underworld) to meet the King of the Underworld. Listen to the Maya legends and songs, then enjoy traditional foods of the Yucatán Peninsula, like cochinita pibil. My favorite is the traditional cacao hot chocolate to dunk your pan de muerto in. Admission was 25 pesos last year, but check closer to the time for definite pricing.

No matter where you are in the Riviera Maya, there’s a Day of the Dead celebration in the last week of October. They are terrific and very welcoming, so be sure to find out about one near you.

