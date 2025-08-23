MND Tutor | Bicicletas

Saturday, August 23, 2025
Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Ever fancied trying to ride a bicycle across Mexico? Well, two Irish cyclists gave it a try. While their adventure turned out differently from how they imaged, they were still able to experience the trip of a lifetime, as they began their trek from the United States.

Discover what happened and learn some new grammar and vocabulary at the same time in our latest edition of MND Tutor.



News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 23rd

MND Plus - 0
Dr. Simi, digital banking and direct flights: Have you been following the news this week?

MND Tutor | Korean immigrants

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive series helps you learn Spanish and catch up on the best of Mexico News Daily's articles every week.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 16th

MND Plus - 3
Robots, rain and rediscovered cities: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
