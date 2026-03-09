Monday, March 9, 2026
HomeMND Tutor
MND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | FIFA World Cup contest

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily news.

The World Cup is returning to Mexico, making it the first country to host the prestigious prize in soccer (and likely world sport) three times.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was given the first ticket for the opening game in a ceremony earlier this year. She is now giving her ticket away to a lucky winner, in a contest which will select a young Mexican woman as her replacement at the ceremony. 

Find out exactly how you can enter, and what President Sheinbaum said by reading the original article, click here.



Let us know how you did!

Check out our complete MND Tutor archive here!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 7th

MND Plus - 0
Reservations, risk and rainfall: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?

MND Tutor | Carteles

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive series invites you to take a look behind the curtain of Mexico's organized criminal groups, while learning Spanish at the same time.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 28th

MND Plus - 0
Art, AI and anthropomorphic animals: have you been paying attention to the news this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC