Saturday, October 4, 2025
HomeMND Tutor
MND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Satelite

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Mexico’s incredible ecosystem boasts mountains, jungles, deserts, lakes and plains. While this means that the country enjoys an incredible level of biodiversity, it is also putting residents at increased risk from the effects of climate change.

To combat this, the Mexican government has announced “Project Ixtli” aims to create and launch a series of locally-built weather satellites to monitor the country. Project organizers hope that it will help reduce the risk of fires, landslides, floods and hurricanes, as extreme weather becomes commonplace. Learn about this exciting new technological undertaking and practice relevant reading and vocabulary skills in this edition of MND Tutor.



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: October 4th

MND Plus - 0
Satellites, spaceports and stereotypes: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?

MND Tutor | Terremoto

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-only series takes a look at the darkest day in modern Mexican history, as we learn how to discuss seismic activity in the country.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 27th

MND Plus - 0
Mascots, medical devices and Mexican tourism: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC