Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeBusiness
BusinessNearshoring in Mexico

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology coming to Guadalajara

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Microchip maker Micron Technology is based out of Boise, Idaho
Micron Technology expects to create 100 local jobs at its new microchip factory in Guadalajara. (Micron Technology/Facebook)

Just six weeks after Mexico and the United States announced an initiative to “grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem,” the agreement is already paying dividends.

This week, Idaho-based Micron Technology announced plans to establish a semiconductor production operation in Guadalajara with the expectation of hiring 100 employees by the end of this year.

The core objective of the Mexico-U.S. semiconductor initiative is to consolidate the development and production of semiconductor technology in the two countries. It included a US $6.14 billion subsidy from the U.S. Department of Commerce to Micron Technology.

Micron’s selection of Guadalajara will boost the region’s technology ecosystem and allow for collaborative opportunities with local universities while also cultivating the next generation of engineering and technology professionals.

The new facility will be the first headquarters in Latin America for Micron, which produces computer memory and computer data storage including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory and USB flash drives.

Mexico’s strategic location and its numerous international trade agreements were factors in the company’s decision to open a facility in Mexico, especially as the U.S. government seeks to reduce reliance on China and Taiwan for chips.

Micron Technology's Boise, Idaho headquarters
Micron received a US $6.14 billion subsidy from the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of a new bilateral semiconductor initiative. (micron.com)

Brian Callaway, the country manager for Micron in Mexico, spoke to Expansión magazine about the move to Mexico. “As we ramp up manufacturing in the United States, we need to maintain product innovation and that’s where our new site in Guadalajara enters the picture. It will be critical in developing solutions for next generation products,” he said.

Micron’s facility in Mexico will focus on developing products for memory solutions oriented toward fortifying the latest Artificial Intelligence tools, Callaway said.

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron, praised Mexico’s experience in the semiconductor sector. “Mexico has a strong business ecosystem that encompasses technology and the semiconductor industry and also has an extremely talented labor force,” he said. “The engineering center and its operations in Mexico will complement Micron’s product engineering efforts in North America.”

April Arnzen, Micron’s executive vice president and personnel director, spoke highly of the Mexican labor force, saying it will “reinforce Micron’s leadership and innovation,” citing the performance of local hires at other technology companies such as Intel which also has a design center in Guadalajara.

With reports from Expansión, El Economista and Mexico Business News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Facade of the Bank of Mexico building

Peso strengthens against US dollar after Bank of Mexico maintains interest rate

MND Staff - 0
The Bank of Mexico governing board decided to hold off on any further rate cuts on Thursday, after the publication of higher-than-expected inflation data.
Vendor and customers at a fruit and vegetable market stall

Inflation in Mexico rose in April; central bank expected to hold off on rate cut

MND Staff - 2
The April inflation data was published ahead of the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Steel tubes in closeup

Brazilian steel giant Gerdau eyes new plant in Mexico

MND Staff - 1
Gerdau, the Americas' largest long-steel producer, may invest up to US $600M in a fourth Mexico plant, to sell to nearshoring automakers.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC