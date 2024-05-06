Taiwanese electronics company to build plant in San Luis Potosí

Another East Asian manufacturer has announced it will build its first plant in Mexico with the aim of strengthening its North American supply chain.

On April 30, SINBON Electronics, a Taiwanese manufacturer of cable assemblies and connectivity solutions held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant in San Luis Potosí.

The company plans to invest US $50 million to establish its subsidiary in Mexico, with plans to build three additional factories over the next three to five years, covering a total area of some 84,000 square meters.

“Today, we not only broke ground on the new factory but we also laid the foundation for the future development of San Luis Potosí, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the North American market,” SINBON’s President Mite Liarng said during the ceremony. “As we till the soil today, we sow the seeds for future growth, innovation and partnership.”

Local sources have reported that the company will generate 700 jobs with the new facility.

Founded in 1989, SINBON provides design and production services for electronic components, catering to the automotive electronics industry, the aerospace industry, the medical devices industry and the consumer electronics industry. In Mexico, it will focus on the production of electrical components for the automotive and green energy sectors. The company has operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary and the United States.

SINBON is the first electronic design service provider in Greater China to obtain a UL certification for its NACS (The North American Charging Standard) AC/DC charging cable, which means it can provide to brands such as Tesla, Ford, General Motors, BMW, Honda and Toyota.

San Luis Potosí was one of Mexico’s fastest-growing state economies in 2023, in large part due to nearshoring investments. In 2023, German automotive manufacturer BMW announced an investment of US $866 million in the state to manufacture high-voltage batteries and fully electric “Neue Klasse” vehicles.

With reports from Líder Empresarial