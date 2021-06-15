1 person dead, 2 homes destroyed in Jalisco train derailment

A train derailed in Jalisco Tuesday morning, killing one person and injuring three, and destroying two homes and damaging two more.

Sixty-eight-year-old Pablo Cázares was killed when two locomotives and 12 rail cars of the 108-car train came off the tracks in San Isidro Mazatepec, about 35 kilometers from Guadalajara, on the Manzanillo-Guadalajara track.

The train, which was transporting rapeseed, fell onto the homes at around 7:00 a.m. One of the roofs collapsed entirely, killing Cázares and two of the other homes’ roofs are at risk of collapse.

Police and firefighters attended the accident, but waited for the arrival of forensic experts to extract the body.

So far it is unknown what caused the train to derail but Uno TV has reported that a faulty track is presumed to have been the cause.

Grupo México Transportes, which runs the track, said vandalism on the line could be to blame.

With reports from Infobae, El Sol de México, Uno TV and Reforma