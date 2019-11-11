10 bags of remains found on Guanajuato-Silao highway

Ten black plastic bags containing human remains were found on the Guanajuato-Silao highway early Saturday morning.

The bags were accompanied by several posters bearing threatening messages directed to the state Security Secretary Samuel Ugalde García. The messages were signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The bags contained the remains of what are assumed to be four youths who were recently kidnapped in the municipality of Santa Teresa. However, the identities of the victims had yet to be confirmed.

The specific content of the messages was not released, but photos of the scene clearly reveal the initials CJNG, those of the criminal organization led by Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Unofficial reports said the posters revealed the identities of the victims.

Aside from making threats against Ugalde, they also claimed that the victims were kidnappers and extortionists.

Guanajuato has seen a surge in organized crime violence in 2019. The state led the country in murders in August, and clashes between the CJNG and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel have placed towns like Irapuato — where murders have increased 30% this year — among the country’s most dangerous.

Source: La Verdad (sp)