10 bodies uncovered so far in Guadalajara hidden grave

Investigators outside the house where bodies were buried.

Ten bodies have been recovered from a clandestine grave in a house in Guadalajara since Friday after the owner alerted authorities of foul odors.

The bodies were discovered just a few streets from the city’s historic center in the Santa Elena de la Cruz neighborhood.

The owner was renovating the house in preparation for selling it when the fetid odors were detected from a patio area. On Friday, municipal police located one body at ground level and after some digging came across three more, all in an advanced state of decomposition.

Excavation with heavy machinery continued on Saturday, unearthing four more corpses. Sources close to the investigation told the newspaper El Universal that two more bodies were exhumed yesterday on the same property.

Autopsies are being carried out at the Guadalajara Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

Until a week ago the house was rented to a man who one neighbor suspected of selling drugs.

Eighteen bodies were found in hidden graves at three different locations in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara during July. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is suspected of being responsible.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)