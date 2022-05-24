10 killed, 5 seriously wounded in attack on hotel in Celaya, Guanajuato

News

Emergency personnel at the scene of Monday's attack in Celaya.

At least 10 people were killed in an armed attack on a hotel and two adjoining bars in Celaya, Guanajuato, Monday night.

According to authorities consulted by the newspaper Milenio, five people were seriously wounded in addition to the 10 fatalities.

Several other media outlets have reported 11 fatalities in the attack, which occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Guanajuato authorities haven’t released any information about the violence, which was reportedly perpetrated by a group of 15 armed men.

They entered the Gala Hotel and began shooting for several minutes. They also used Molotov cocktails, according to one report, and the establishment was set on fire. At least some of the victims were women.

Local police and federal security forces attended the scene of the crime, where they found deceased and wounded people. No arrests were reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and paramedics transferred the wounded to hospital.

The newspaper El Sol de Bajío reported that the gunmen left a narco-message at the hotel.

It was a bloody day in Celaya Monday with at least 14 homicides, the newspaper El Financiero reported.

Guanajuato was the second most violent state in the first four months of the year with 993 homicides. It has been Mexico’s most violent state in recent years.

Among the criminal groups that operate in Guanajuato are the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, which began as a fuel theft gang before diversifying into other crimes.

