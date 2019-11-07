13 bags of remains believed to contain 5 dismembered bodies

Workers found 13 bags of human remains while preparing a plot of land for farming in Celaya, Guanajuato, on Wednesday.

A preliminary analysis of the bags suggests that they contained the remains of five people who had been dismembered.

Neighbors in the area said that two-meter-tall dry grass hid the clandestine grave in which the bags were found. Three workers cutting the grass found the bodies and alerted authorities.

Guanajuato has been seeing extremely high rates of violence this year and usually leads the country in monthly homicide numbers.

Wednesday’s discovery bring to 26 the number of bags of human remains found in the municipalities of Celaya, Salamanca and Apaseo el Grande on Tuesday and Wednesday alone.

Prosecutors said that two severed heads were found in a bag in Celaya on Tuesday, one male and one female. A card with a message on it was found as well, but the message has not been made public.

Seven bags containing the remains of another man and woman were found in downtown Celaya.

Police in San Miguel de Allende, 50 kilometers to the north, responded to reports of bags containing human remains, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Teenagers playing a prank had left a dismembered mannequin in a bag.

