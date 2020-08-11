13 dead, 24 injured in Mexico City-Toluca bus accident

Thirteen people were killed and 24 injured after a bus rolled over on the Mexico City-Toluca highway in México state around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the city of Ocoyoacac, according to México state authorities, and temporarily closed the La Marquesa-Toluca stretch of the highway in the direction of Toluca.

The bus, which was bound for Puerto Vallarta, was traveling at an excessive speed on wet pavement caused by recent rains, according to a preliminary report.

It is the second major accident on a highway in México state in as many days. On Monday, an accident on the Tenango-Ixtapan de la Sal highway involving a tractor-trailer, two cars and a state security truck left four people injured.

Source: Milenio (sp)